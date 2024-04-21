Marlins Split Saturday Doubleheader with Chicago Cubs in Chilly Wrigley Field
The Miami Marlins split their Saturday doubleheader with the Chicago Cubs from a blustery Wrigley Field, winning game one 3-2 before dropping the nightcap 5-3.
Here's what you need to know about the twin bill:
Good starting pitching in both games for Miami
The Marlins sent Opening Day starter Jesús Luzardo out for game one, following him with designated 27th man Roddery Muñoz, making his MLB debut, in game two.
The two pitchers both handled their business today, with Luzardo putting up a quality start - six innings with two runs on three hits, walking three and striking out six - and Muñoz only going five innings but also allowing only two runs on two hits, walking one and striking out seven.
For Muñoz, his two hits were both solo homers, with Cody Bellinger taking him deep in the first and Alexander Canario leading off the sixth with a solo shot, knocking Muñoz from the game.
Bryan De La Cruz is this team's best hitter right now
Despite Luzardo's great start, he didn't get the win because Miami didn't take the lead until the ninth inning, when Bryan De La Cruz launched a two-run homer off of Cubs closer Adbert Alzolay, who was trying to get a four out save for Chicago.
De La Cruz has the best batting average (.275) & OPS (.771) while leading the team in homers (5) and is one RBI behind Jake Burger's 15 for tops on the club.
(Another underrated performer? Nick Gordon, who leads the team in slugging at .488 and is tied for second in homers with three despite only getting 43 at-bats on the season so far.)
Don't look now, but Avisaíl García is cooking
The much maligned outfielder, who was boo'd at home early in the season for his lack of production, apparently took the criticism to heart. Don't look now, but García is riding a six-game hit streak, having gone 9-33 in the month of April with a homer.
It's still not production befitting his contract - he scored three runs and drove in one in the month so far, despite making $12M in salary - but his .273 batting average in April is 100 points better than it was in March.
What's next for the Miami Marlins?
Miami wraps up the series with the Chicago Cubs tomorrow afternoon; a win would tie the series at two games each. The Marlins are sending Edward Cabrera to the mound against veteran Kyle Hendricks, who has the highest ERA in baseball among all qualified starters at 12.71.