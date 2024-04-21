Takeaways from Miami's Series-Clinching Win over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday Afternoon
The Miami Marlins took down the Chicago Cubs 6-3 in chilly Wrigley Field for their first non-losing series of the season. Here's what you need to know about from the contest:
The Marlins took advantage of Kyle Hendricks
Chicago Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks entered today's game with the highest ERA among qualified starters at 12.71. It came down today, but only marginally.
Jesús Sánchez hit a solo homer in the 2nd inning and the Marlins added three more runs in the 4th to end the 34-year-old's day early. Hendricks was charged for four runs on six hits in those four innings, although he surprisingly didn't issue any walks, striking out five Marlins.
The 460-foot homer by Sánchez was the longest homer by any player at Wrigley Field this season, per MLB Stats and Information.
Edward Cabrera did Edward Cabrera things
Cabrera, who was slowed in spring training by shoulder soreness, debuted last week and gave Miami six innings of one-run ball, striking out ten Giants with only one walk issued.
Today wasn't as good, but it was still good: Cabrera went five innings, allowing three runs on seven hits, while walking three and striking out seven.
Cabrera got twelve whiffs on his 43 swings, including six on the changeup. He finished with a 33% CSW, exactly in line with his historical numbers and a sign that he's fully 'back'.
The Miami bullpen did the dang thing!
With Cabrera going only five innings, Miami needed the bullpen to step up and protect a lead late.
And they did!
Four Miami relievers combined to dominate the Cubs, with only one hitter reaching base, on a 6th-inning hit off of Bryan Hoeing. Hoeing, Nardi, Faucher, and closer Tanner Scott all struck out one batter in their innings and didn't walk anyone.
Betwen Cabrera and the Miami bullpen, Chicago's potent lineup was held to going three for sixteen with runners in scoring position, stranding nine runners on base.
What's next for the Miami Marlins?
The Marlins head to Atlanta for a rematch with the Atlanta Braves, who swept them in loanDepot Park last week. Tomorrow's series opener starts at 7:20 PM ET, with Ryan Weathers taking the mound against RHP Reynaldo López.