Marlins Send Edward Cabrera to Mound with Chance to Sweep Series
The Miami Marlins have already won the series, but they’re not done yet.
Miami took down the Colorado Rockies in extras to take game one of the series and then followed that up with a comfortable 4-1 victory last night to notch their first series win.
But they want more. Edward Cabrera takes the mound today with an opportunity to get the team’s first sweep of the season; Colorado’s countering with Peter Lambert.
Lineups for the Miami Marlins and Colorado Rockies on Thursday, May 2nd
Here's how Miami will line up for the contest:
2B Luis Arraez
DH Bryan De La Cruz
CF Jazz Chisholm Jr.
1B Josh Bell
RF Jesús Sánchez
SS Tim Anderson
LF Dane Myers
3B Emmanuel Rivera
C Nick Fortes
Cabrera’s currently 1-1 on the season with a 5.28 ERA, but he’s hoping to lower that today. Colorado’s not a good offensive team on the road and he’s got a good track record here: in two career starts (both in Colorado) he’s 1-1 with a 2.25 ERA, having struck out fifteen in twelve innings.
Here's Colorado’s lineup:
SS Ezequiel Tovar
CF Brenton Doyle
3B Ryan McMahon
1B Elehuris Montero
2B Brendan Rogers
LF Jordan Beck
RF Jake Cave
C Jacob Stallings
DH Hunter Goodman
Lambert is 2-1 with a 4.67 ERA this season, having struck out fifteen. He’s done well in limited action against Miami’s hitters, with a combined 14 at-bats and only three hits allowed, two to Josh Bell.
How to Watch the Miami Marlins and Colorado Rockies on Thursday, May 2nd
Today's series finale is scheduled for 12:10 PM ET and the roof of loanDepot Park is closed. There’s a full suite of broadcast options: In-market, the Marlins broadcast this afternoon is on Bally Sports Florida and the Rockies are on Rockies.TV, available through MLB.tv. For audio, the Miami broadcast is available on Fox Sports 940AM (WINZ) and WAQI 710, while the Rockies are on KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM.