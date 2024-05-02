Takeaways: Marlins walk it off against Rockies, complete series sweep
The Miami Marlins walked it off against the Colorado Rockies for the second time this series, this time by a score of 5-4, as they completed their first sweep of the season.
Here's everything you need to know from the game:
Bullpen shut Colorado's offense down
All four of the Rockies' runs came off of Miami's starter Edward Cabrera. In the last six innings of the game, Colorado had just two hits.
There are some promising arms emerging out of the bullpen for Miami and they aren't the names that many expected to start the season.
Through eight appearances on the year, Calvin Faucher has just a 1.69 ERA.
Rookie Anthony Maldonado has had a big last seven days. He has made his first four appearances in that span and has yet to give up his first run. He has both made his first start as well as earned his first save. It got a little bit rocky in this one, but a ground ball got him out of a bases-loaded jam without giving up the lead.
Jesus Sanchez declares that Miami is back
The hero of the game, Jesus Sanchez, declared that 'Miami is back' and feeling confident after this sweep.
Their problems likely aren't magically fixed, but it is a good sign to see the team in good spirits. Especially Sanchez who is starting to round back into form after a slow start to the season. It was just his second hit against a lefty this season.
They've given themselves a three-game separation from the Chicago White Sox and the designation of 'the worst team in baseball.'
Josh Bell hits his first home run since April 20
We've been watching Josh Bell closely over the last few days as he tries to come back from his ice-cold start to the season. The switch-hitting slugger is looking better in the four-hole as he now has a three-game hitting streak and his first home run in almost three weeks.
What's next for the Miami Marlins?
Miami heads on the road to take on the Oakland Athletics, with the series starting on Friday at 9:40 PM ET. Ryan Weathers is scheduled to make the start.