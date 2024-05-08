Miami Marlins Prepare to Face Yoshinobu Yamamoto in Los Angeles on Tuesday Night
The Miami Marlins are hopping for better results today.
With returning starter Walker Buehler taking the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Miami plated two early runs before Buehler settled in and the dynamic Dodgers offense took flight, with LA doubling up Miami 6-3.
Miami’s hoping for revenge tonight, sending Edward Cabrera up to the mound against Yoshinobu Yamamoto.
Lineups for the Miami Marlins and Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday, May 7th
Here's how Miami will line up for the contest:
CF Jazz Chisholm Jr.
DH Bryan De La Cruz
3B Jake Burger
1B Josh Bell
RF Jesús Sánchez
SS Tim Anderson
LF Nick Gordon
2B Vidál Bruján
C Christian Bethancourt
Cabrera is 1-1 on the season with an unsightly 6.05 ERA, striking out thirty on the season. Most of the Dodgers lineup has faced Cabrera, but with little success - only Max Muncy (2-5) and Mookie Betts (1-3, HR) have hits off of Cabrera.
Here is LA’s lineup:
SS Mookie Betts
DH Shohei Ohtani
1B Freddie Freeman
C Will Smith
3B Max Muncy
LF Teoscar Hernández
RF Andy Pages
2B Gavin Lux
CF James Outman
Yamamoto’s ERA has recovered from his season-opening struggles in Korea - he’s currently 3-1 with a 2.91 ERA, striking out 42. No Marlins have ever faced him.
How to Watch the Miami Marlins and Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday, May 6th
Today's contest is scheduled for 10:10 PM ET and there’s a full suite of broadcast options: In-market, the Marlins broadcast is on Bally Sports Florida and the Dodgers are on SportsNet LA. For audio, the Miami broadcast is available on Fox Sports 940AM (WINZ) and WAQI 710, while the Dodgers are on DodgersRadio AM570 & KTNQ 1020.