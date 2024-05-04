Takeaways: Marlins drop series opener to Athletics in wake of blockbuster trade
The Miami Marlins win streak is over as they fell 3-0 to the Oakland Athletics after the blockbuster trade of Luis Arraez.
Here's everything you need to know from the game:
Dane Myers gets the first crack at leading off post-Arraez
With the trade of Arraez, the team not only needs to figure out what they want to do at second base but also at leadoff.
For this game, they went with a red-hot rookie in Myers. He didn't have an awful day, going 1-for-3 and drawing a walk.
If they want to look elsewhere, Jazz Chisholm Jr., Emmanuel Rivera and Vidál Bruján could also be options. Those are the current team leaders in on-base percentage.
Bruján gets back to his hot streak
Speaking of Bruján, he had another big night after two games without a hit.
Heading into the end of April, things were bleak for Brujan. He had just a .087/.192/.130 slashing line. Then, something clicked. The 26-year-old had a hit in five of the last seven games with four of those being multi-hit games.
The Dominican Republic native was almost the entire offense for Miami, as he went 3-for-4 at the plate and drove in the only run of the night.
Declan Cronin continues to impress
As the Marlins search for what their roster is going to look like by the end of the season, Cronin should be in their plans.
He pitched the last two innings of this game for Miami, giving up no hits while striking out four.
His ERA is back down to 1.69, as he's gone five innings of work without giving up a run. He hasn't been shelled yet this season, only giving up two hits at most in an outing.
What's next for the Miami Marlins?
Miami will have another shot at reaching the 10-win milestone tomorrow afternoon against the Oakland Athletics at 4:07 PM ET.