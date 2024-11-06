Future of Washington Nationals Rests on Shoulders of Potential Star Outfielders
The future is incredibly bright for the Washington Nationals despite a somewhat disappointing 71-win campaign.
When taking into account how much their roster changed during the 2024 season, it is easy to see why optimism is high. A youth movement is in full effect and some of those players have incredible upside.
Two of them are left fielder James Wood and right fielder Dylan Crews.
Two of the Nationals’ best prospects entering the year both made their MLB debuts. Wood was called up on July 1st while Crews got promoted a few weeks later.
It was a bold prediction that David Schoenfield of ESPN had half right before the season got underway. He was correct that both players reached the Major Leagues, but was a little off on the timeline and production each would provide.
“I nailed the Wood call-up as he played 79 games -- although he hit just nine home runs, not 16. Crews came up a little later than predicted, playing in 31 games and looking a little overmatched at times as he hit .218 with just three home runs,” the MLB expert wrote, as he received a C grade for that prediction.
Wood will be 22 when the 2025 campaign starts and Crews will be 23. The upside each player possesses is immense. If Washington is going to become relevant again after missing the postseason five straight years, they are going to be a big reason why.
Both players have the skill and potential to be stars. But, work remains for them to reach their full potential, as Schoenfield pointed out in his look ahead to 2025.
“Both young outfielders have star potential but work to do. Wood has to fix a swing that too often produces grounders instead of the fly balls that will allow him to reach his impressive raw power. He rarely pulls the ball in the air, and it's basically impossible to be an elite power hitter if you don't. Crews is a good athlete and maybe just needs some experience, although he didn't rip up the minors, either.”
The Nationals are going to give them plenty of time to find their footing in the Major Leagues. But, if they do show signs of struggle, there is a lot of talent in the pipeline waiting in the wings behind them.
Daylen Lile and Robert Hassell III could both push for spots on the big league club in 2025 with strong Spring Training performances.