Nationals Expected to Keep Tradeable Closer on Roster Throughout Next Season
There are question marks about how the Washington Nationals will operate this winter and throughout the upcoming season.
While they certainly would like to contend for a spot in the playoffs next year, the front office still seems hesitant to go "all in" while they have multiple young players on this roster who they believe needs more time to develop.
First base continues to be something thrown around as the area they would like to upgrade this winter, so that could be where they allocate their resources.
When it comes to what they might do during the 2025 season, that will be seen.
Unless they are truly competing for a spot in the playoffs, there's a good chance the Nationals will be sellers, but if they don't sign some established veterans on the open market in free agency, then there won't be many pieces to trade away.
One player who teams around the league could have interest in is Kyle Finnegan.
Since debuting in 2020, the right-hander has been one of the best relievers in baseball with a 3.56 ERA and 116 ERA+ across his 156 outings where he has gone 88-for-110 on save opportunities. He certainly would be someone who contenders would like to add to their bullpen if he is performs well during the early part of next season.
But, Mark Zuckerman of MASN thinks Washington will hold onto the one-time All-Star throughout the entirety of the 2025 campaign.
"Barring a surprise offseason trade – and why would you do that after electing not to trade him in July? – Finnegan will return next spring for what will be his contract year ... In a perfect world, he's an All-Star closer again, sustains success all year long and records saves not only through September but into October as well, after which he becomes a free agent and the Nationals have to decide whether to re-sign him or not," he writes.
There is a caveat to everything involving Finnegan.
While he has been a very good reliever during his Major League career, he has also struggled the past two years following the All-Star break.
Not only does that hurt the Nationals, but it also limits his trade value if they do decide to trade him.
All of that points to Washington keeping him around for the entirety of the season, unless he puts together an incredible front half of the year that makes it impossible for this front office not to move him.