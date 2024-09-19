Washington Nationals Youngster Named to All-Breakout Team in 2024
The last few years have been a struggle for the Washington Nationals on the field. After winning the World Series in 2019, 2024 is the fifth straight year they are missing the postseason.
But, optimism is on the rise as the Nationals have exceeded expectations this season. They’re heading in the right direction and have a bright future because of a young core that is beginning to produce at the major league level.
Top prospects James Wood and Dylan Crews, who play left and right field, both made their MLB debuts this season. Jacob Young has emerged as an unheralded contributor between them as an elite glove in center field.
On the infield, Washington’s lone All-Star representative this year was shortstop C.J. Abrams. All of them look like foundational pieces moving forward along with another 2024 breakout performer; second baseman Luis Garcia Jr.
During the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic-shortened season, Garcia got called up to the Major Leagues and performed solidly. A .276/.302/.366 slash line was recorded in 139 plate appearances at only 20 years old.
In the following three seasons, he was okay but didn’t do much to stand out. His production at the plate was slightly below average as he wasn’t doing anything to cement his status as the starting second baseman of the future.
But, that has all changed this year.
Something has clicked for the New York native, as he has put together a career season, landing him on Joel Reuter’s All-Breakout Team for the 2024 campaign as the second base representative.
“Still only 24 years old, he is enjoying a career year, and alongside shortstop CJ Abrams, the Nationals have quietly had one of the more productive double-play tandems in baseball,” wrote Reuter over at Bleacher Report.
Across 132 games and 496 plate appearances, Garcia has been one of the most consistent producers for the Nationals this season.
He has recorded a slash line of .280/.319/.440 with 16 home runs, 25 doubles and 21 stolen bases. Manager Dave Martinez has used him up and down the order all season, taking advantage of his skills at the plate as he can succeed in any situation.
More often than not, however, he has been in run-producing spots, recording the most appearances in the Nos. 5, 4 and 3 holes.
Just missing out on the list at the keystone was Michael Massey of the Kansas City Royals and Brice Turang of the Milwaukee Brewers.