Watch Former Washington Nationals Superstar Gets Standing Ovation Before At-Bat
It’s been more than two years since the Washington Nationals traded Juan Soto to the San Diego Padres.
He’s no longer a Padre, as they traded him to the New York Yankees in the offseason. He got the chance to return to Nationals Park a year ago with the Padres. On Monday, he returned again with the Yankees.
It was as if he never left.
When he arrived at the plate for his first at-bat, he received a standing ovation from the crowd. He was clearly moved by the gesture.
Before the game, during an interview with YES, he said he wasn’t sure what the reception would be.
“I don’t know, it’s gonna be interesting,” Soto said. “I don’t know if they’re going to want to boo me or cheer for me.”
He needn’t have worried. There appear to be no hard feelings between Soto and Nationals fans two years after the deal.
Soto batted second and went 0-for-4 in the contest.
Back in 2022, Washington wanted to lock Soto up long-term, but the young slugger turned down a 15-year, $440 million deal two years before he was set to hit free agency.
The Nationals opted to trade Soto instead of waiting to lose him after the 2024 season, when they lost control over his rights. So, Washington dealt him and Josh Bell to the Padres for Luke Voit, MacKenzie Gore, C.J. Abrams, Robert Hassell III, James Wood and Jarlin Susana.
In a nod to the immense talent the Nationals received in return, Abrams and Wood were in Washington’s starting lineup on Monday, along with 2023 first-round pick Dylan Crews. Gore is also on the active roster.
In 2023 with San Diego he slashed .275/.410/.519/.930 with 35 home runs and 109 RBI. He broke his own career high in home runs by one and came within one RBI of tying his career high. He did all of that while earning his third All-Star Game berth and playing every game in a season for the first time.
He’s performed well in New York, where he is slashing .296/.427/.600/1.027 with 37 home runs and 95 RBI. Whether he remains in New York or goes somewhere else, the 25-year-old appears poised to pass the financial offer the Nationals made two years ago.
Washington fans still hold him in high regard. He broke in with the Nationals in 2018 as a 19-year-old prospect and helped them win the World Series that season. In five seasons he slammed 119 home runs, drove in 358 runs and drew 464 walks.