Did Philadelphia Phillies Lose Future Closer In Obscure Trade?
Every Major League team makes plenty of moves each season. Many of those moves happen under the radar of most fans.
One low-level move by the Philadelphia Phillies last year may have denied them of a potential future closer.
Philadelphia designated pitcher James McArthur for assignment a year ago, ending his time with the organization after he was selected in the 12th round of the 2018 MLB Draft. He never reached the Majors with the Phillies.
But the Phillies got something for him a few days after his May 4 designation when they traded him to Kansas City for minor-league outfielder Junior Marin and the $100,000 waiver price.
Recently, The Athletic wrote about why the Royals made the transaction. The pitching coaches with the Major League club and the organization were all in their first season with the Royals, and general manager J.J. Picollo said it was the first time the entire staff told him to “get this guy.”
The Royals made one major adjustment to the right-hander — the shape of his breaking ball. In the minors, he went 11-22 lifetime with a 4.33 ERA. He mostly worked as a starter for the Phillies. With the Royals, he eventually transitioned into a full-time relief role.
When Kansas City elevated him to the Majors in August, he ended the season with 16.1 scoreless innings. He also posted four saves in four opportunities.
This season, he’s emerged as one of the best closers in the American League. He’s 1-0 with a 2.63 ERA in 12 appearances, with seven saves in seven opportunities. He has struck out 15 and walked two in 13.2 innings.
Maybe McArthur needed the change of scenery. It’s done plenty of players good over the years.
The Phillies also have four players that have recorded saves this season, led by five from José Alvarado.
Only time will tell if McArthur gives the Phillies seller’s remorse.