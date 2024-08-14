Former Philadelphia Phillies Reliever Gets DFA'd by New York Yankees
As the Philadelphia Phillies try to get out of their prolonged losing slump that has occurred in the second half of the season, they now find themselves fighting an uphill battle to regain the top seed in the National League.
At this point in time, finding solutions to win games one day at a time is important, but with the Los Angeles Dodgers now tied as having the best overall record in baseball, the Phillies trail them by 1.5 games.
The good news is that the other teams who have leapfrogged them, the Cleveland Guardians Baltimore Orioles, and New York Yankees, have all gone through some rough stretches of their own that could open the door for Philadelphia to surge up the standings again.
In the meantime, though, one of the past Phillies players has been designated for assignment by the Yankees.
Per Darragh McDonald of MLB Trade Rumors, Enyel De Los Santos was DFA'd to clear a roster spot for pitcher Will Wagner.
The 28-year-old was shipped by the San Diego Padres to the Yankees ahead of the trade deadline this season despite having a 4.46 ERA across his 44 appearances, striking out 48 batters in 40.1 innings of work.
That performance didn't carry over with his new team. He had given up 10 earned runs in 6.1 innings pitched, prompting New York to designate him for assignment.
De Los Santos joined Philadelphia back in 2017 as part of a trade that shipped Freddy Galvis to the Padres. He spent almost three seasons with the Phillies, finishing his tenure with a 6.21 ERA across 38 appearances.
Other teams will now have the ability to claim him off waivers.