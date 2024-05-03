Philadelphia Phillies Ace Makes Critical Comments After His Last Outing
The Philadelphia Phillies ended their West Coast swing on a high note after winning two series in a row following their 2-1 victory against the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday.
They received a welcomed day off before starting a four-game slate against the San Francisco Giants on Friday.
With the offense finally figuring themselves out, the vibes surrounding the Phillies are at an all-time high this year as they are firmly in the mix to win their first NL East title since 2011.
However, it doesn't sound like everyone is too pleased with what occurred on Wednesday.
Zack Wheeler was on the mound for the finale, and even though he earned the win, he was very critical of his outing.
"Everything," he responded when asked about what felt off during their victory according to Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia.
What he's likely referring to is that he was only able to go five innings because his pitch count was at 74 through the first three frames. He ended up throwing 106 pitches by the time he was pulled with 25 of them being fouled off.
Wheeler was given an extra day of rest prior to this start, and he made it known once again that he's not a fan of that.
"I think it was more just routine this time, having more days rest, not being as sharp, I think that's part of it. Some points in the season you probably need it, but it's just another day of trying to keep that rhythm that I've had going, just another day to try to keep it in sync," he said.
That's what manager Rob Thomson is weighing when figuring out what to do with Spencer Turnbull who has been dominant every time he's taken the ball.
Based on how important their ace is to this team, they likely are listening to his feedback.
More information should be known on Friday about what the rotation will look like moving forward, but it's expected they'll go back to the five-man set up that Wheeler is most comfortable operating in.