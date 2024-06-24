Philadelphia Phillies Possible Fix Revealed for ‘Most Desperate’ Trade Deadline Need
Heading towards the MLB trade deadline next month, the Philadelphia Phillies will have a chance to get even better.
As of right now, the Phillies are the best team in baseball. They hold the No. 1 spot across the league with a 51-26 record, which places them just half of a game ahead of the New York Yankees.
While things are going well for Philadelphia right now, there are some areas that could use help. One of them is in the outfield.
Over the past few weeks, the Phillies have been connected to many different trade options to beef up their outfield. Those rumors and reports have not slowed down.
Bleacher Report recently wrote about each of the top teams' most deperate trade deadline needs. When it came to the Phillies, they offered a very popular trade target as the possible fix.
At the center field position, B/R has urged Philadelphia to pursue a trade for Chicago White Sox star Luis Robert Jr.
"Between his injury history and his tendency to whiff, there would be risk in the Phillies trading for Robert. But also upside, as he's an All-Star, Gold Glover and a Silver Slugger who's still only 26 years old. He's also signed through 2025 with club options for 2026 and 2027."
Robert has been talked about a lot as a potential trade target for the Phillies. He has also been linked to quite a few other teams.
If Philadelphia wants to acquire a big bat that could take their offense to another level, Robert would be the guy.
So far this season in 24 games, Robert has hit .191/.265/.472 to go along with seven home runs and 11 RBI.
Obviously, 24 games is not a great sample size. Looking back at 2023, he played in 145 games, batting .264/.315/.542 while hitting 38 home runs and adding 80 RBI.
Those numbers show why the Phillies would have interest in him. The White Sox may not be interested in trading him, but if he's available, it would be a wise move for Philadelphia.
Expect to continue hearing a lot of rumors and speculation about the Phillies in the coming days. They're going to be one of the most active teams ahead of the deadline.
Robert would be a massive addition, but as of right now there is no telling what the front office will end up doing to improve the team for the stretch run and postseason.