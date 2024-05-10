Philadelphia Phillies Promote Potential Closer to Triple-A
The Philadelphia Phillies quietly made a move on Wednesday that puts a potential closer-in-waiting in position to prove he can handle Triple-A hitters.
Max Lazar, a right-hander who has been in the minors since 2017, was promoted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley after an exceptional start with Double-A Reading.
The 24-year-old got his first taste of Triple-A hitting right after he arrived, as he took the loss for the Iron Pigs after he gave up two hits and two runs (one earned) in one inning against Syracuse.
Before he arrived, he was nearly unhittable at Reading. In eight appearances he had no ERA, saved three games and had another hold. He struck out 18 and walked none in 10.1 innings.
The Milwaukee Brewers drafted Lazar in the 11th round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of Coral Springs High School in Coral Springs, Fla.
He worked his way through the Brewers’ organization but never got a Major League call-up. He had two separate stints on the 60-day injured list in 2021 and 2022. He also took a break from the Majors and played in the Australian Baseball League in 2022-23 with Brisbane. That season was his last as a starter, full- or part-time, before returning to the minors.
In his final season with the Brewers’ organization he went 1-5 with a 3.26 ERA in 33 games, with three holds and three saves. He struck out 73 and walked 19 in 69 innings with High-A Wisconsin and Double-A Biloxi.
After the season Lazar hit free agency and signed with the Phillies in December, who assigned him to Reading.