Philadelphia Phillies Star Wins Player of the Week Award After Hot Stretch

One of the Philadelphia Phillies' stars was recognized for his incredible performance with the National League Player of the Week award.

The Philadelphia Phillies have a loaded lineup filled with star players.

Kyle Schwarber gets headlines for his prolific home runs, Trea Turner for his all around game, and Bryce Harper because he's the face of this team and seems to always deliver in big moments.

But for them to finally bring home their first World Series title since 2008, they'll need other players across their roster to step up.

Outside of the starting rotation, perhaps nobody on the team has flourished to start this season more than Alec Bohm.

The once maligned player has started turning into the star that the Phillies thought they were getting when they took him No. 3 overall in the 2018 MLB draft.

In fact, Bohm has been the best hitter for Philadelphia so far this year, leading the team in doubles (12), RBI (26), batting average (.365), on-base percentage (.441), and slugging percentage (.615).

That was punctuated by an incredible stretch for the 27-year-old third baseman that earned him National League Player of the Week honors.

This past week, he went 17-30 with nine extra-base hits, one homer, and eight RBI.

His hot hitting has been huge for the Phillies as they have swept three out of their past four series and sit with a 19-10 record entering Monday, putting them with the second-best record in the National League.

Many people thought Bohm had his breakout season last year when he slashed .274/.327/.437 with a career high in home runs (20) and RBI (97).

But so far, the emerging star is blowing those numbers away.

He's slashing .365/.441/.615 and is second in all of baseball in doubles, RBI, and on-base percentage, while sitting fourth in slugging percentage.

If this is the player that Philadelphia gets throughout the remainder of the season, then they have another potent bat alongside Harper, Turner, Schwarber, and the rest of the stacked lineup that has been one of the most prolific in baseball the past few years.

Brad Wakai graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Journalism. While an undergrad, he did work at the student radio station covering different Penn State athletic programs like football, basketball, volleyball, soccer and other sports. Brad currently is the Lead Contributor for Nittany Lions Wire of Gannett Media where he continues to cover Penn State athletics. He is also a contributor at FanSided, writing about the Philadelphia 76ers for The Sixers Sense. Brad is the host of the sports podcast I Said What I Said, discussing topics across the NFL, College Football, the NBA and other sports. You can follow him on Twitter: @bwakai