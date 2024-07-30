Philadelphia Phillies Urged to Add One More Bat Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline
The 2024 MLB trade deadline should be considered a success for the Philadelphia Phillies already. They addressed two of their needs in trades with the Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Angels.
In the deal with the Orioles, the Phillies acquired outfielder Austin Hays in exchange for right-handed relief pitcher Seranthony Dominguez and outfielder Cristian Pache. In their trade with the Angels, reliever Carlos Estevez is coming to the City of Brotherly Love. To acquire him, two prospects, pitchers George Klassen and Samuel Aldegheri, are on the move.
There is a very good chance that Philadelphia is done making deals. Dave Dombrowski, the Phillies president of baseball operations, spoke over the weekend and he sounds like someone happy with where things are at if no more deals materialize.
Alas, that doesn’t mean Philadelphia will just shut off their phones and not work right up until the trade deadline. They are happy with the current situation, but if the opportunity to continue improving presented itself, they would jump at it.
The Phillies are legitimate World Series contenders and should shore things up if they find the right deal. Could the right deal be found with the Chicago White Sox, centered around slugger Eloy Jimenez?
Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report has suggested that Philadelphia make a move for the White Sox slugging designated hitter and left fielder.
“But adding a power threat off the bench might be the one thing missing from the Phillies lineup. Eloy Jiménez has had his career drastically altered by injuries, but he is still only 27 and hit 18 home runs a season ago for the White Sox. If the Phillies are in need of a season-changing swing in October, he's probably more likely to provide it than some of their current bench options.
Acquiring Jiménez would likely just require taking on the remainder of his $13.83 million salary for 2024, and then being willing to pay the $3 million buyout on his $16.5 million club option for 2025. Phillies owner John Middleton isn't afraid to spend money,” Kelly wrote.
When Jimenez made his debut in 2019, he looked like the next premier power hitter in baseball. He smashed 31 home runs as a rookie, finishing fourth in the Rookie of the Year race.
In 2020, a season shortened by COVID-19, he earned the Silver Slugger with a .296/.332/.559 slash line, hitting 14 home runs and 14 doubles in only 55 games.
Unfortunately, injuries have derailed his career since. He played in fewer than 85 games in two out of the three seasons after that. This season he is on pace to potentially reach 100+ games played, but his power and production numbers have slipped.
Getting inserted into a stronger Phillies lineup could help get his production back on track. Going from the worst team in baseball to the best would certainly be motivating as well.