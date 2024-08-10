Philadelphia Phillies Veteran Pitcher Set to Return
The Philadelphia Phillies will be activating veteran starter Taijuan Walker on Tuesday, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia. The right hander hasn't pitched since going on the IL in June.
Walker signed a four year, $72 million deal before the 2023 season and made 31 starts in his first season with the Phillies, while being about a league average pitcher. He threw a reliable 172.2 innings while striking out 138 batters with a 4.38 ERA.
The 31-year-old made one postseason start in which he allowed four runs in one inning in the NLDS.
He looked to bounce back in 2024 as a back-of-the-rotation starter, but struggled through 10 starts. Walker has thrown 53 innings this season, with a 5.60 ERA and 43 strikeouts, but has already dealt with two different IL stints.
Walker's season began on April 28th after coming back from the 15-day IL. He then made those 10 starts, which ended with another IL stint at the end of June due to the same finger injury on his throwing hand that he had dealt with before.
The former first round pick then went on a rehab stint on July 31st and made two starts for Triple-A Reading. In 7.2 innings, he struck out six batters while walking one and allowing three earned runs. He is now set to return to the Phillies rotation on Tuesday.
With the optioning of Kolby Allard and Ranger Suarez on the IL, the Phillies will need another arm in the rotation. Despite breakout seasons from Suarez and Cristopher Sanchez, as well as the usual steadiness of Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola, Walker will be a reliable innings eater, at the very least.