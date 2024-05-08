Philadelphia Phillies Viewed as Top Landing Spot for 26-year-old All-Star
The Philadelphia Phillies have been cruising in recent weeks, going 9-1 during their last 10 games. Expectations were set high for the organization coming into the season. After losing in the World Series two seasons ago and failing to get back there by losing in the NLCS, players on the roster understand they need to be better to accomplish their goal.
Nearly 40 games into the season, the Phillies have the most wins in baseball and have been clicking on both sides of the baseball. However, if there’s been one weak spot, it’s been in the outfield. Nick Castellanos looks like a completely different player this season but has found his stride, getting a hit in each of his last four games. His .199/.264/.272 slash line with two home runs frankly won’t cut it for this lineup.
Johan Rojas has been just as bad and it’s tough to give him the benefit of the doubt as he’s not a proven hitter at the big-league level like Castellanos. In 30 games this year, Rojas is slashing .210/.262/.290 with one home run.
Philadelphia will need to address this issue as they get closer to the deadline and Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report might’ve found them one. Listing landing spots for Jazz Chisholm Jr., Rymer listed him as an option for Dave Dombrowski and the crew to trade for prior to the deadline.
Chisholm was named an All-Star in 2022, the first and only nod of his five-year career. While injuries had played a factor in his play and staying on the field, the left-handed, born in the Bahamas, has proven he can be a legitimate professional.
Appearing in just 97 games last year, Chisholm hit 19 home runs and slashed .250/.304/.457. Just 26 years old, he could give the Phillies a younger and better option in the outfield for the struggling Castellanos.