Phillies Activate Trea Turner, Option Struggling Youngster
The Philadelphia Phillies are getting major reinforcements. Today, the team has reinstated star shortstop Trea Turner from the 10-day IL.
In order to faciliate the move, the Phillies opted to option outfielder Johan Rohas to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
Turner has been missed in the Philadelphia lineup. In his absence, they have been struggling to keep up the hot pace since he last played on June 3rd.
In their last five games, the Phillies have gone just 1-4. Hopefully, welcoming Turner back to the roster will help them get back to the winning ways that fans had come to expect this year.
So far this season, Turner has only been able to play in 33 games. He has slashed .343/.392/.460 to go along with two home runs and nine RBI. Turner is expected to add a huge boost to the lineup right off the bat.
As for Rojas, the 23-year-old outfielder has struggled a bit. He has played in 58 games this season for Philadelphia, slashing .235/.271/.295. Rojas has hit two home runs to go along with 19 RBI.
While the future is bright for Rojas, bringing Turner back is cause for celebration. When he's healthy, Turner can be one of the best bats in baseball. That is the hope for his return and it will be entertaining to see him back in action.
Next up for the Phillies is a three-game series against the San Diego Padres.
Nothing would feel better after a disappointing series against the Baltimore Orioles than a series win or sweep with Turner leading the charge.