Phillies Star Bryce Harper, Shohei Ohtani Pushing for MLB Players in Olympics
Philadelphia Phillies star first baseman Bryce Harper has been one of the best players in baseball this season. He is one of the clear-cut favorites to win the National League MVP award this season. One of his biggest competitors for the award will be Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani.
Both players have been playing lights out baseball this season, but both are pushing for one common goal as well.
Currently, MLB players are not allowed to participate in the Olympics. That is something that Harper and Ohtani are trying to change.
Recently, Harper spoke out about wanting to play in the Olympics. When he signed with the Phillies back in 2018, he tried to include a clause in his contract that would allow him to bypass the MLB rule against players playing in the Olympics.
“It didn’t get that far. You want to grow the game, right? Why wouldn’t you want to grow it at the peak [of sports]?”
Ohtani also has spoken out about his desire to play in the Olympics.
“I’d like to play in the Olympics. Also, knowing the fact that there will be non-baseball fans watching the games as well, I think it would be really good for the baseball industry.”
Between Harper and Ohtani both pushing the issues, Major League Baseball may be forced to revisit their policy.
Harper talked more about the chance to play in the Olympics and what it would mean to him.
“Putting the nation’s colors on your chest, there’s nothing like it. There’s no greater feeling than going into another country and winning and hearing your anthem blast. So I’m hoping we can get something done. Obviously it’s tough logistically, but it would be a lot of fun to be able to get baseball there and have the best players there doing it to represent their countries.”
While the discussion has been pushed heavily by both Harper and Ohtani, there are others players around the league who would like to play in the Olympics.
Among those players are Shota Imanaga, Carlos Correa, Juan Soto, and Christian Yelich. Pete Alonso has also publicly talked about wanting to play at the event.
It seems like with all of the pressure being put on MLB from many star players, a change might be coming in the future.
There is no question that playing in the Olympics is one of the highest honors for any athlete in any sports. Major League Baseball players should be allowed to have that experience as well.