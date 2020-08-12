Rangers vs Mariners Pre-Game Notes: Texas Makes Several Roster Moves, Farrell Placed on Injured List

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers look to avenge Monday's 10-2 beat down by the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night.

Seattle Mariners (7-11) @ Texas Rangers (6-9)

Tuesday, August 11, 2020

8:05 p.m. CT

Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX

Roof Closed

Probables

SEA: LHP Marco Gonzales (2-1, 3.06 ERA)

vs

TEX: LHP Mike Minor (0-3, 6.89 ERA)

Broadcast

Seattle Mariners

TV: Root Sports Northwest

Radio: 710

Texas Rangers

TV: FOX Sports Southwest

Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Seattle Mariners Starting Lineup

SS J.P. Crawford RF Dylan Moore CF Kyle Lewis 3B Kyle Seager C Austin Nola 2B Shed Long Jr. 1B Evan White LF Dee Gordon DH Tim Lopes

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

LF Shin-Soo Choo 3B Isiah Kiner-Falefa 1B Todd Frazier RF Joey Gallo CF Nick Solak DH Willie Calhoun 2B Rougned Odor SS Elvis Andrus C Jeff Mathis

Injury Report

Joe Palumbo (10-day IL: ulcerative colitis flare up)

Rangers manager Chris Woodward provided this update on Joe Palumbo on Saturday afternoon:

"He has some stomach issues I believe (ulcerative colitis), so it is a pretty major flareup going on right now. He is not in a good spot. He does not feel great. We are trying to figure out what it is, something he is eating. He’s just not in a good place. He doesn’t feel great. We are just trying to get it regulated and calmed down so we he comes off the IL, he’ll be ready to pitch for us. Because right now it would be really tough to go out there."

Danny Santana (10-day IL: forearm tightness)

Update from Rangers GM Jon Daniels on Monday:

"Danny worked out a little bit, fielded ground balls at first, continuing his throwing program. We really haven’t pushed the arm yet—he is hitting—we’ll ramp that up more in the next few days and have more information. I think Danny could DH right now and play first base. We would like to expand that versatility. To do so, we need to see where his arm us at. We’ll keep building up his arm before we are ready to activate him."

Corey Kluber (45-day IL: shoulder tear)

He is two weeks into a four-week shutdown. He went back to his home in Boston during this time.

José Leclerc (45-day IL: shoulder tear)

Leclerc has the same prognosis as Corey Kluber. He is only a few days behind Kluber, roughly a week and a half into a four-week shutdown.

Rangers Make a Flurry of Roster Moves

Ahead of Tuesday night's game, the Rangers made a flurry of roster moves:

INF Derek Dietrich was signed to a Major League contract and added to active roster.

LHP Wes Benjamin was selected from Alternate Training Site.

RHP Jimmy Herget and INF Anderson Tejeda optioned to Alternate Training Site.

1B Greg Bird activated from 10-day IL and designated for assignment.

RHP Luke Farrell placed on Injured List (does not count against 40-man roster)

Farrell's placement on the Injured List does not count against the 40-man roster because he has been placed on the COVID-specific Injured List, a source confirms with SI's Inside The Rangers. Farrell had "close contact" with an individual who tested positive for COVID-19, which did not occur outside of his home. To this point, Farrell has tested negative for COVID-19.

Derek Dietrich joined the Major League club after signing a minor league deal on Monday. This is Wes Benjamin's first call up to the Major Leagues. With Mike Minor on a limited pitch-count, Benjamin could make his Major League debut on Tuesday, providing a fresh arm out of a taxed bullpen that logged 4 2/3 innings in Monday night's loss to the Mariners.

Dietrich will wear No. 32 for the Rangers, Benjamin will wear No. 75.

