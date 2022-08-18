Skip to main content

Busy Rangers Add Pitcher From Bereavement Leave

Matt Moore rejoins the club with John King being sent to Triple-A.

The Texas Rangers announced Thursday that the club has activated left-handed pitcher Matt Moore from the Bereavement List and optioned left-handed pitcher John King to Triple-A Round Rock. Additionally, right-handed pitcher has been sent to Round Rock on an injury rehabilitation assignment.

The Rangers (52-65) closed out a four-game series with the Oakland Athletics (43-75) Thursday at 1:05 p.m. at Globe Life Field. The A's have won the last two games, including 7-2 on Wednesday night.

It's been a busy week for the Rangers with the firing of manager Chris Woodward and team president Jon Daniels. Tony Beasley has assumed the interim manager role, with general manager Chris Young overseeing all baseball operations.

Moore was placed on the Paternity List on Sunday and transferred to the Bereavement List on Wednesday. He and his wife, Anna, welcomed baby boy Zeke Robert, born Monday at 7:38 p.m. in Dallas. The left-hander has gone 4-2 with a 2.00 ERA (12 ER/54.0 IP) and 2 saves over 42 relief appearances this season.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Aug 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers left fielder Bubba Thompson (65) is congratulated by first base coach Corey Ragsdale (64) after bunting for his first MLB hit during the seventh inning against the Chicago White Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Play

How Bubba Thompson Creates Havoc For Rangers

The rookie is a base-stealing phenom, but he doesn't actually have to steal a base to create trouble for pitchers.

By Matthew Postins1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Josh Jung
Play

Rangers Have New No. 1 Prospect

MLB.com reset the team's Top 30 prospects, which included new draft picks and players that are currently at the team's Arizona complex.

By Matthew Postins4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Jul 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) steals second base ahead of the tag by Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus (17) during the fourth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Post-Game Notes: Athletics 7, Rangers 2

Here are the post-game notes from the Texas Rangers' loss to the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday at Globe Life Field.

By Inside The Rangers Staff12 hours ago
12 hours ago

King has gone 1-3 with a 4.67 ERA over 31 relief outings spanning two stints with Texas: Opening Day-July 5 and August 10-17. This is his third straight campaign with Major League action. He has spent the balance of 2022 with Round Rock.

Santana was placed on the 15-day Injured List on August 4, retroactive to August 3, with a left ankle sprain. He is expected to pitch in Round Rock’s 7:05 p.m. CT home game tonight against El Paso. Santana has gone 3-6 with one save and a 5.09 ERA over 46 relief outings for Texas this season

Following today’s transactions, the Rangers remain at the 40-man limit on the club’s Major League roster, along with two players (Mitch Garver and Eli White) on the 60-day Injured List.

Busy Rangers Add Pitcher From Bereavement Leave

Matt Moore rejoins the club with John King being sent to Triple-A.

The Texas Rangers announced Thursday that the club has activated left-handed pitcher Matt Moore from the Bereavement List and optioned left-handed pitcher John King to Triple-A Round Rock. Additionally, right-handed pitcher has been sent to Round Rock on an injury rehabilitation assignment.

The Rangers (52-65) closed out a four-game series with the Oakland Athletics (43-75) Thursday at 1:05 p.m. at Globe Life Field. The A's have won the last two games, including 7-2 on Wednesday night.

It's been a busy week for the Rangers with the firing of manager Chris Woodward and team president Jon Daniels. Tony Beasley has assumed the interim manager role, with general manager Chris Young overseeing all baseball operations.

Moore was placed on the Paternity List on Sunday and transferred to the Bereavement List on Wednesday. He and his wife, Anna, welcomed baby boy Zeke Robert, born Monday at 7:38 p.m. in Dallas. The left-hander has gone 4-2 with a 2.00 ERA (12 ER/54.0 IP) and 2 saves over 42 relief appearances this season.

King has gone 1-3 with a 4.67 ERA over 31 relief outings spanning two stints with Texas: Opening Day-July 5 and August 10-17. This is his third straight campaign with Major League action. He has spent the balance of 2022 with Round Rock.

Santana was placed on the 15-day Injured List on August 4, retroactive to August 3, with a left ankle sprain. He is expected to pitch in Round Rock’s 7:05 p.m. CT home game tonight against El Paso. Santana has gone 3-6 with one save and a 5.09 ERA over 46 relief outings for Texas this season

Following today’s transactions, the Rangers remain at the 40-man limit on the club’s Major League roster, along with two players (Mitch Garver and Eli White) on the 60-day Injured List.

Aug 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers left fielder Bubba Thompson (65) is congratulated by first base coach Corey Ragsdale (64) after bunting for his first MLB hit during the seventh inning against the Chicago White Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
News

How Bubba Thompson Creates Havoc For Rangers

By Matthew Postins1 hour ago
Josh Jung
Prospects

Rangers Have New No. 1 Prospect

By Matthew Postins4 hours ago
Jul 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) steals second base ahead of the tag by Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus (17) during the fourth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Post-Game Notes: Athletics 7, Rangers 2

By Inside The Rangers Staff12 hours ago
Aug 17, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Bubba Thompson (65) steals second base past Oakland Athletics second baseman Jonah Bride (77) during the second inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Fall to Athletics Again

By Matthew Postins12 hours ago
Mar 8, 2020; Surprise, Arizona, USA; Texas Rangers general manager Jon Daniels looks on prior to a spring training game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Surprise Stadium.
News

Jon Daniels Has Message For Rangers Fans

By Matthew Postins15 hours ago
Jon Daniels
News

Accountability Finally Caught Rangers President Jon Daniels

By Matthew Postins16 hours ago
Apr 25, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) is congratulated after scoring a run in the seventh inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

GAME THREAD: How A's Beat Rangers Again

By Matthew Postins16 hours ago
ray davis
News

Rangers Owner Ray Davis: 'Bottom Line is We're Not Good'

By Matthew Postins16 hours ago