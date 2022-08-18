Busy Rangers Add Pitcher From Bereavement Leave

Matt Moore rejoins the club with John King being sent to Triple-A.

The Texas Rangers announced Thursday that the club has activated left-handed pitcher Matt Moore from the Bereavement List and optioned left-handed pitcher John King to Triple-A Round Rock. Additionally, right-handed pitcher has been sent to Round Rock on an injury rehabilitation assignment.

The Rangers (52-65) closed out a four-game series with the Oakland Athletics (43-75) Thursday at 1:05 p.m. at Globe Life Field. The A's have won the last two games, including 7-2 on Wednesday night.

It's been a busy week for the Rangers with the firing of manager Chris Woodward and team president Jon Daniels. Tony Beasley has assumed the interim manager role, with general manager Chris Young overseeing all baseball operations.

Moore was placed on the Paternity List on Sunday and transferred to the Bereavement List on Wednesday. He and his wife, Anna, welcomed baby boy Zeke Robert, born Monday at 7:38 p.m. in Dallas. The left-hander has gone 4-2 with a 2.00 ERA (12 ER/54.0 IP) and 2 saves over 42 relief appearances this season.

King has gone 1-3 with a 4.67 ERA over 31 relief outings spanning two stints with Texas: Opening Day-July 5 and August 10-17. This is his third straight campaign with Major League action. He has spent the balance of 2022 with Round Rock.

Santana was placed on the 15-day Injured List on August 4, retroactive to August 3, with a left ankle sprain. He is expected to pitch in Round Rock’s 7:05 p.m. CT home game tonight against El Paso. Santana has gone 3-6 with one save and a 5.09 ERA over 46 relief outings for Texas this season

Following today’s transactions, the Rangers remain at the 40-man limit on the club’s Major League roster, along with two players (Mitch Garver and Eli White) on the 60-day Injured List.