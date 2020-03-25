Coronavirus Crisis Hits Closer to Home With Rangers Manager Chris Woodward

ARLINGTON, Texas – Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward and his wife Erin are joining the effort in community outreach amid the coronavirus pandemic. They are joining Rangers GM Jon Daniels and his wife Robyn in helping provide meals for Medical City of Arlington and Dallas healthcare workers.

A message from Chris and Erin Woodward was posted on Texas Rangers social media, thanking the medical workers and first responders, who have been vital during this crisis.

Erin Woodward is a healthcare worker, so this situation hits the Woodward family a little closer to home. Although she is currently not under contract and went back to school to get her Nurse Practitioner license, they understand the importance of supporting those on the front lines currently.

"With my wife being a healthcare worker, it's obviously important," Woodward said Wednesday via conference call. "Regardless of that, we're just trying to help as much as we can. We have a lot of family, friends, and people that are really struggling right now in the world, in our communities – in Arizona where will live, and also in Texas – we know people are really struggling through this whole situation. We're just doing anything we can to help in any way possible."

Chris and Erin Woodward are currently residing at their home in Arizona. Erin Woodward's previous contract at Banner Desert Medical Center in Mesa, Arizona ended at the end of February. Even so, she may still be called upon to help at some point.

"I'm pretty sure she's going to get a call at some point to go back, but we'll figure out what we're going to do at that point," Woodward said. "There's a lot of people obviously wanting to work, but the ventilators and the masks, they're short on supplies. We're also trying to help with that here locally as well."

With the baseball season in limbo, it's difficult for the manager of a team to strike a balance between the priority of health and safety without completely forgetting about baseball.

"It is tough, but the good thing is we have a lot of time," Woodward said. "My mind is always going back and forth, trying to stay informed with the latest is with the virus, how it's spreading, and trying to keep our family safe. But I try to communicate with our guys everyday – at least half the team or a third of the team and staff everyday. I reach out to let them know I'm thinking about them, see how they're doing, see what they're doing to stay safe. Then obviously on the baseball side, to make sure they're trying to stay as ready as possible."

Baseball is clearly on the back burner right now, but the Rangers have been steadfast in prioritizing health and safety over baseball for the time being. The generosity from the Woodward and Daniels families will help those medical workers that are overwhelmed throughout this crisis.

"It's important. There's a lot of people out there working long hours," Woodward said. "They need help and food to provide them is important."

"Our community that we live in here [in Arizona] is in need of help and we're trying to provide as much help as possible. Obviously, Texas is our second home. We obviously want to help as much as possible there as well."

Follow Inside The Rangers on SI on Twitter: @SITexasRangers

Like Inside The Rangers on SI on Facebook: facebook.com/SITexasRangers

Follow our Rangers insider Chris Halicke on Twitter: @ChrisHalicke

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside The Rangers on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.