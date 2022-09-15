Post-Game Notes: Athletics 8, Rangers 7

Here are the post-game notes from the Texas Rangers' 8-7 loss to the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday at Globe Life Field.

TEXAS allowed 2 runs in the 9th inning en route to an 8-7 loss…marked 4th time this season to lose a game when leading after 8 innings (now 50-4)…split this 2-G series against OAK and remains winless in last 8 straight series (0-5-3), as club is still seeking 1st series win since 8/19-22 at MIN (3-1)…finished 11-8 against A’s in 2022, 1st season series victory since 2016 (10-9).

THE BATS: Texas hit 3 HR tonight for a 3rd straight game...marks 1st time for Texas to hit 3+ HR in 3 consecutive games since 6/13-15/16, covering the 1st 3 G of a series at the Oakland Coliseum...club has 6+ R in 3 straight for just the 3rd time in 2022: 4 G, 5/15-18; 3 G, 8/23-26.

MARK MATHIAS hit a home run in his 1st PA tonight, giving him HR in 3 consecutive PA's dating to last night...according to Elias Sports Bureau, Mathias is the 1st Texas batter to hit HR in 3 consecutive PA's since Rougned Odor, May 16-17, 2019 (3)...Elias says the last right-handed batter to hit HR in 3 straight PA's for Texas was Adrián Beltré on 8/22/12 vs. BAL (1st 3 PA's).

MARCUS SEMIEN hit a tie-breaking 3-R HR in the 2nd inning, which gave the Rangers a 4-1 lead at the time..Semien in his last 3 games: 7-for-14, 2 HR, 3 2B, 3B, 6 RBI, 6 R.

NATHANIEL LOWE recorded his A.L.-best 51st multi-hit game of the season...Lowe in September (14 G): .377 (20-53), 2 HR, 3 2B, 7 BB/10 SO.

DANE DUNNING retired 1st 2 BF in the 5th and was one out from qualifying for a victory, holding a 5-1 lead...then ended his outing with the following sequence against his final 4 batters faced: BB-HR-2B-2B...Dunning in his 3 starts in September: 0-1, 7.53 (12 ER/14.1 IP), 8 BB/12 SO, .344 opp. BA, 4 HR, 2.02 WHIP.

OAKLAND staged a comeback by scoring 2 runs in the 9th for a come-from-behind win…marked just club’s 2nd win this season when trailing after 8 innings (now 2-77)…needs to go 10-9 over final 19 G to avoid losing 100 games for just the 2nd time in club history (54-108 in 1979).

VIMAEL MACHIN hit a game-tying RBI double with the A’s down to their last out in the 9th, the latest game-tying or go-ahead RBI of his career.

DERMIS GARCIA homered in both games of this series, as each of his first 4 career home runs have come in separate 2-game spans: last night/tonight at TEX and 8/30-31 at WAS…all 4 his home runs have come on the road.

SETH BROWN belted his team and career-high 22nd home run in the 5th inning…has 5 HR through 11 G in September, 12 HR since the All-Star break, and 16 HR on the road.

JP SEARS has gone winless in his last 4 starts after going 2-0 in first 3 starts with A's...last 2 starts: 0-1, 6.0 IP, 15 H, 11 R-ER, 2 BB, 5 SO, 5 HR.

MISCELLANEOUS: Tyler Cyr earned his 1st MLB win, and Domingo Acevedo earned his 1st MLB save…Jonah Heim's HR in the 5th inning was his 1st HR since 8/3 vs. BAL...Tony Kemp (14-G on-base streak) has gone deep in 2 straight games (tonight and Sun. vs. CWS) after going 38 straight with no HR…former Rangers draft pick Collin Wiles (supp. 1st rd in 2012 - 53rd overall) made his Major League debut in relief for the A’s, more than 10 years after his professional debut (6/23/12).

PROBABLES for this weekend’s Rangers at Rays series are as follows…Friday: LHP Martín Pérez (11-6, 2.77) vs. RHP Corey Kluber (10-8, 4.36)…Saturday: RHP Jon Gray (7-6, 3.79) vs. TBA…Sunday: RHP Glenn Otto (6-8, 4.71) vs. LHP Jeffrey Springs (8-4, 2.41).