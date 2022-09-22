Postgame Notes: Rangers 5, Angels 3
TEXAS trailed, 1-3, after 5 innings, but leveled the score, 3-3, in the 6th and took a 5-3 lead in the 8th to complete its 30th come-from-behind victory of the season…secured a win in this 3-game set vs. LAA (2-1), snapping span of 9 straight winless series (0-6-3)…also clinch season series over the Angels (10-6) for the 3rd time in the last 4 seasons…the Rangers have gone 5-5 in rubber games at Globe Life Field this season.
MARTIN PEREZ did not factor into the decision, as he exited with the game tied at 3-3 after 6.0 innings…allowed 3 R-ER on 5 hits and 3 walks while recording 5 strikeouts, including his 900th career SO in the opening frame (1st batter faced – Luis Rengifo)…has gone 2-1 with a 2.96 ERA (8 R-ER/24.1 IP) across 4 starts in September, this after going 1-3, 4.24 (18 R-16 ER/34.0 IP) over 6 starts in August…has produced career-high 21 quality starts over 30 outings this season, the most by a Ranger over the span of a single campaign since Cole Hamels in 2016 (22)…today marked his 28th consecutive start of 5.0+ innings pitched, matching the longest such streak by a left-handed pitcher in Texas history (also 28-Kenny Rogers from 8/30/95-7/24/00).
COREY SEAGER snapped a 3-3 tie with a 2-run, opposite-field home run in the 8th inning to give Texas its first and final lead of the day, 5-3…it was the 7th game-tying or go-ahead HR in the 8th-or-later of his career, and his 3rd as a Ranger: 6/10 at CWS (GT off Graveman in 8th) and 7/5 at BAL (GT off Bautista in 9th)…6 of Seager’s last 7 hits have gone for extra bases (3 HR, 3 2B), and he has at least one XBH in each of his last 4 G (2 HR, 2 2B)…his team-high 32 HR this season are the most by a Ranger in the last 4 seasons, last topped by Joey Gallo in 2018 (40 HR)…13 of Seager’s HR this season have come against LHP, the 3rd-most HR vs. LHP by a left-handed batter in Rangers history: 15-Gallo in 2018/Palmeiro in 2003, 13-Seager in 2022.
MARCUS SEMIEN reached base safely in 3 of his 4 plate appearances (2B, 1B, BB), including an RBI double in the 3rd inning which put the Rangers on the board for the 1st time this afternoon…has hits in 9 of his last 10 G (beg. 9/12) at .425 (17-40), and is slashing .345/.389/.595/.984 (29-84) with 3 HR, 10 2B, 13 RBI, and 14 R over 20 G in September to raise his season batting average from .239 to season-high .254…
LOS ANGELES-AL drops back into 4th place in the A.L. West, losing 2 straight after having won 4 of previous 5 games...today was club's 19th loss in the final at-bat.
GAME PREVIEW: Rangers, Angels Wrap Up Series
Texas concludes a three-game home series with the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday afternoon at Globe Life Field.
Post-Game Notes: Rangers 7, Angels 2
Here are the post-game notes from the Texas Rangers' 7-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night at Globe Life Field.
Rangers Surge Late to Beat Angels
Starter Dane Dunning claimed his fourth win of the season while four Texas hitters had two hits each.
MIKE TROUT hit a 2-run double in the 3rd inning for the game's first runs, with the hit coming on a 3-2, 2-out pitch from Martín Pérez...the double had a game-high 112.0 mph exit velocity, the highest for Trout since 8/24 vs. TB (HR off Jason Adam)...it was just his 3rd double this month, as he has 8 HR in Sept...also had a 104.2-mph lineout today.
TAYLOR WARD followed the Trout double with an RBI single, as he has hit safely in 8 straight (.414, 12-29)...has RBI in 4 straight games.
MICHAEL LORENZEN had 14 swing-and-miss strikes today, matching his season high (also 6/4 at PHI)...took no decision despite leaving the game in the 6th inning with a 3-1 lead, as he allowed both batters faced in the 6th inning to reach, and both would score after his exit...today was his 1st career start against Texas and his first-ever appearance in Arlington.
MISCELLANEOUS: The Rangers 10 wins vs. LAA this season are its 2nd-most over any single opponent (11-OAK), and its most over the Angels in a single season since 2019 (10-9)…the first 5 batters in the TEX lineup today: 6-for-19, 2B, HR, BB, 5 RBI…last 4 spots: 0-for-9, 2 BB…each of the Rangers’ last 4 games have been played in under 3:00 hours.
