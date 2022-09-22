Postgame Notes: Rangers 5, Angels 3

TEXAS trailed, 1-3, after 5 innings, but leveled the score, 3-3, in the 6th and took a 5-3 lead in the 8th to complete its 30th come-from-behind victory of the season…secured a win in this 3-game set vs. LAA (2-1), snapping span of 9 straight winless series (0-6-3)…also clinch season series over the Angels (10-6) for the 3rd time in the last 4 seasons…the Rangers have gone 5-5 in rubber games at Globe Life Field this season.

MARTIN PEREZ did not factor into the decision, as he exited with the game tied at 3-3 after 6.0 innings…allowed 3 R-ER on 5 hits and 3 walks while recording 5 strikeouts, including his 900th career SO in the opening frame (1st batter faced – Luis Rengifo)…has gone 2-1 with a 2.96 ERA (8 R-ER/24.1 IP) across 4 starts in September, this after going 1-3, 4.24 (18 R-16 ER/34.0 IP) over 6 starts in August…has produced career-high 21 quality starts over 30 outings this season, the most by a Ranger over the span of a single campaign since Cole Hamels in 2016 (22)…today marked his 28th consecutive start of 5.0+ innings pitched, matching the longest such streak by a left-handed pitcher in Texas history (also 28-Kenny Rogers from 8/30/95-7/24/00).

COREY SEAGER snapped a 3-3 tie with a 2-run, opposite-field home run in the 8th inning to give Texas its first and final lead of the day, 5-3…it was the 7th game-tying or go-ahead HR in the 8th-or-later of his career, and his 3rd as a Ranger: 6/10 at CWS (GT off Graveman in 8th) and 7/5 at BAL (GT off Bautista in 9th)…6 of Seager’s last 7 hits have gone for extra bases (3 HR, 3 2B), and he has at least one XBH in each of his last 4 G (2 HR, 2 2B)…his team-high 32 HR this season are the most by a Ranger in the last 4 seasons, last topped by Joey Gallo in 2018 (40 HR)…13 of Seager’s HR this season have come against LHP, the 3rd-most HR vs. LHP by a left-handed batter in Rangers history: 15-Gallo in 2018/Palmeiro in 2003, 13-Seager in 2022.

MARCUS SEMIEN reached base safely in 3 of his 4 plate appearances (2B, 1B, BB), including an RBI double in the 3rd inning which put the Rangers on the board for the 1st time this afternoon…has hits in 9 of his last 10 G (beg. 9/12) at .425 (17-40), and is slashing .345/.389/.595/.984 (29-84) with 3 HR, 10 2B, 13 RBI, and 14 R over 20 G in September to raise his season batting average from .239 to season-high .254…

LOS ANGELES-AL drops back into 4th place in the A.L. West, losing 2 straight after having won 4 of previous 5 games...today was club's 19th loss in the final at-bat.

MIKE TROUT hit a 2-run double in the 3rd inning for the game's first runs, with the hit coming on a 3-2, 2-out pitch from Martín Pérez...the double had a game-high 112.0 mph exit velocity, the highest for Trout since 8/24 vs. TB (HR off Jason Adam)...it was just his 3rd double this month, as he has 8 HR in Sept...also had a 104.2-mph lineout today.

TAYLOR WARD followed the Trout double with an RBI single, as he has hit safely in 8 straight (.414, 12-29)...has RBI in 4 straight games.

MICHAEL LORENZEN had 14 swing-and-miss strikes today, matching his season high (also 6/4 at PHI)...took no decision despite leaving the game in the 6th inning with a 3-1 lead, as he allowed both batters faced in the 6th inning to reach, and both would score after his exit...today was his 1st career start against Texas and his first-ever appearance in Arlington.

MISCELLANEOUS: The Rangers 10 wins vs. LAA this season are its 2nd-most over any single opponent (11-OAK), and its most over the Angels in a single season since 2019 (10-9)…the first 5 batters in the TEX lineup today: 6-for-19, 2B, HR, BB, 5 RBI…last 4 spots: 0-for-9, 2 BB…each of the Rangers’ last 4 games have been played in under 3:00 hours.

