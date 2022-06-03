Skip to main content

Rangers History Today: Mike Henneman's Swan Song

The reliever had a decade-long Major League career, but his final season, which was in Texas, was his best season of all

On this date in Texas Rangers history, Mike Henneman continued what would be the best season of his career as a Major League closer with a save against the Milwaukee Brewers.

On June 3, 1996, Henneman threw 1/3rd of an inning of scoreless relief, giving up one hit to help the Rangers secure a 9-6 win over the Brewers at Milwaukee’s County Stadium.

The save was Henneman’s 16th of the season and helped starter Bobby Witt secure his fourth win of the season.

Henneman came to the Rangers as a free agent before the 1996 season. By that point, Henneman was 34, and was coming off a rather benign 1995 in which his long career with the Detroit Tigers ended when the franchise traded him to the Houston Astros.

Henneman was the Sporting News Rookie Pitcher of the Year in 1987 after recording 11 wins and seven saves for the Tigers. He was a 1989 All-Star and left the Tigers as their all-time leader in saves.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Jack Leiter
Play

Rangers Prospect Jack Leiter Sets Career High

Leiter had one of his most impressive outings so far this season for Double-A Frisco on Wednesday

By Matthew Postins2 hours ago
2 hours ago
May 9, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jon Gray delivers against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Yankee Stadium.
Play

Jon Gray 'Bracing' For Better Days with Rangers

The right-hander's impressive start against Tampa Bay, without his knee brace, could be a sign he's turning a corner

By Matthew Postins6 hours ago
6 hours ago
May 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Smith (47) follows through on his single during his first MLB at-bat against the Tampa Bay Rays during the second inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Postgame Notes: Rays 3, Rangers 1

Texas loses its second straight game and splits a four-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays

By Matthew Postins18 hours ago
18 hours ago

Henneman finished with 26 saves in 1995, matching his career high.

But with the Rangers he had his best overall season, helping Texas to its first American League West division title.

Henneman set a career high for saves with 31 in 49 appearances, and even though he had a 5.79 earned run average, he struck out 34 and walked 17.

His career ended after the 1996 season. But, before he exited the Majors, he helped the Rangers do something they had never done before.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Jack Leiter
Prospects

Rangers Prospect Jack Leiter Sets Career High

By Matthew Postins2 hours ago
May 9, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jon Gray delivers against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Yankee Stadium.
News

Jon Gray 'Bracing' For Better Days with Rangers

By Matthew Postins6 hours ago
May 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Smith (47) follows through on his single during his first MLB at-bat against the Tampa Bay Rays during the second inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
News

Postgame Notes: Rays 3, Rangers 1

By Matthew Postins18 hours ago
Jun 2, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Marcus Semien (2) follows though on his home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the sixth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Fall, Rays Split Series

By Matthew Postins19 hours ago
1996, Cleveland, OH, USA; FILE PHOTO; Texas Rangers left fielder Rusty Greer in action at the plate against the Cleveland Indians at Jacobs Field during the 1996 season. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers History Today: Rusty Greer's Big Night

By Matthew PostinsJun 2, 2022
May 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Taylor Hearn (52) throws during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field.
Game Day

Pregame Notes: Rangers, Rays End Series

By Matthew PostinsJun 2, 2022
Texas Rangers Logo
News

Rangers Minor Leaguer Wins PCL Player of the Week

By Matthew PostinsJun 2, 2022
Aug 19, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (30) in action during the game between the Texas Rangers and the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field.
News

Rangers Lose to Rays in Extras to End Home Winning Streak

By Matthew PostinsJun 2, 2022