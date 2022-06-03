Rangers History Today: Mike Henneman's Swan Song

The reliever had a decade-long Major League career, but his final season, which was in Texas, was his best season of all

On this date in Texas Rangers history, Mike Henneman continued what would be the best season of his career as a Major League closer with a save against the Milwaukee Brewers.

On June 3, 1996, Henneman threw 1/3rd of an inning of scoreless relief, giving up one hit to help the Rangers secure a 9-6 win over the Brewers at Milwaukee’s County Stadium.

The save was Henneman’s 16th of the season and helped starter Bobby Witt secure his fourth win of the season.

Henneman came to the Rangers as a free agent before the 1996 season. By that point, Henneman was 34, and was coming off a rather benign 1995 in which his long career with the Detroit Tigers ended when the franchise traded him to the Houston Astros.

Henneman was the Sporting News Rookie Pitcher of the Year in 1987 after recording 11 wins and seven saves for the Tigers. He was a 1989 All-Star and left the Tigers as their all-time leader in saves.

Henneman finished with 26 saves in 1995, matching his career high.

But with the Rangers he had his best overall season, helping Texas to its first American League West division title.

Henneman set a career high for saves with 31 in 49 appearances, and even though he had a 5.79 earned run average, he struck out 34 and walked 17.

His career ended after the 1996 season. But, before he exited the Majors, he helped the Rangers do something they had never done before.

