Rangers History Today: Dock Ellis Records The ... Save?

On this date in Texas Rangers history, one of baseball’s most unique characters recorded the only save of his Major League career.

The game was on August 14, 1977, and the Chicago White Sox were at Arlington Stadium to face the Rangers. After a tumultuous season that had the Rangers on their fourth manager (Billy Hunter), they were still in the hunt for the American League West crown. And, with a 12-9 win over the White Sox, they improved their standing. They also overcame a six-run first inning by the White Sox, one that chased off Rangers starter Nelson Briles after just eight hitters, giving up six earned runs.

Reliever Paul Lindblad came in and kept the Rangers in the game, throwing six innings of five-hit ball while giving up just one run. In doing so, the Rangers worked their way back into the game. By the time he handed the ball off to the next reliever, in the top of the seventh inning, the Rangers were in the lead.

Who did Lindblad hand the ball off to? Dock Ellis.

Yep, the former Pirates pitcher, who claimed he threw his 1970 no-hitter while high on LSD, threw the final 2 1/3 innings of the game, giving up two runs on four hits, but keeping the Rangers in the lead. Lindblad got the win, but Ellis got the save, and it ended up being the only one of his career.

In fact, Ellis made precious few relief appearances in his 12-year career — just 28 of them. With the Pirates, he helped them win the World Series in 1971 and made the All-Star Team. But his 1977 season was just as weird for him as it was for the Rangers.

Ellis played with the New York Yankees in 1976, the result of a trade. The Pirates sent Ellis, Ken Brett and Willie Randolph for another pitcher Rangers fans are familiar with: Doc Medich. Ellis threw well, winning 17 games, earning the AL Comeback Player of the Year award, making a World Series appearance.

Then, in 1977, Ellis started the season by criticizing Yankees owner George Steinbrenner about his impending contract and about what he saw as Steinbrenner interfering with manager Billy Martin (shocking, right?). Well, you know Steinbrenner. Ellis’ days were numbered. He pitched three games for the Yankees and then New York dealt him to Oakland.

The Athletics asked Ellis to keep pitching charts during his off days. His response was to burn the charts in the A’s locker room and set off the sprinklers. He lasted seven starts before the Rangers purchased his contract from Oakland, baseball’s version of ‘Would you please take this guy off our hands?’

Oddly, Ellis brought it with the Rangers, going 10-6 with a 2.93 ERA in 22 starts as the Rangers challenged for the division title. They eventually finished eight games back.

Ellis spent the 1978 season with the Rangers, along with part of the 1979 season. In 1978, he clashed with manager Billy Hunter because, among other things, Hunter banned liquor from team flights and Ellis, well, wanted to drink. The Rangers finally dealt him in 1979 to the Mets, who eventually sent him back to the Pirates.

Ellis ended his career with a 138-119 record and more than a few stories. He passed away in 2008.

