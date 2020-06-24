Texas Rangers Facing Key Roster Decisions Ahead of Unique 2020 Season

After an absence in excess of three months, we finally have baseball returning. Or, at least an attempt to return.

While Major League Baseball and its players weren't able to reach an agreement on a return-to-play plan, commissioner Rob Manfred utilized his vested power provided by the March Agreement to unilaterally implement a 60-game season. In response, the Players Association honored the league's request that players report by July 1. The two sides also agreed on a number of health and safety protocols, making the game's return official.

Now, we can finally talk baseball.

“I’m glad we're going to get a chance to get out there and play," Daniels said in a Zoom call on Wednesday. "In a perfect world, it would have been a little sooner in the summer, but I’m glad that piece of it is behind us. ...Overall, I’m excited to get back to the reason we’re all here, which is baseball.”

There is little time to celebrate. The Rangers now have to hit the ground running, with only a week until players report for training camp, which will be held in Arlington. A number of decisions have to be made in the coming days regarding the 60-man list that is due to MLB by 2:00 p.m. CST on Sunday.

The Rangers will have a handful of prospects that will earn spots in this 60-man pool. Daniels and his team are currently making decisions on a number of these younger players, most of which will be legitimate options on the active roster.

"We have a few younger pitchers in particular that we’re trying to weigh right now—whether to bring them knowing that we don’t really want to see them in the big leagues this year, but it might be best for their development," Daniels said. "On the flip side, that’s two spots that we can’t use for more functional reasons. So, we’re trying to weigh all those factors right now."

A 40-man roster spot does not guarantee a place on the 60-man list. Players like Sherten Apostel or Leody Taveras were not likely candidates for the big leagues this year, but Daniels confirmed these two players are "most likely" to be put in the 60-man pool, along with prospects that may not be on the 40-man roster. In order for a player to be added to the active roster, they will have to be added to the 40-man roster beforehand.

As for the non-roster invitees, most of them will be included in the 60-man pool. Daniels did not mention who might be left out.

One player that Daniels did mention was Greg Bird, who was brought in at Spring Training to compete with Ronald Guzman at first base. Before camp was suspended, the Rangers were about to have Todd Frazier start taking ground balls without Guzman or Bird grabbing the job outright. As training camp resumes, the situation will still need to be resolved and could be the competition to watch over the next few weeks.

“That’s still got to play out.," Daniels said. "There are other guys that we want to get looks at too because we might want their bats in the lineup. We’ve had guys like [Nick] Solak and [Rob] Refsnyder do some work over there, too. We have some options. We have to consider not just first base, but what’s best for the roster.”

The Rangers key strength remains the starting rotation. A three-week training camp and shortened season provide significant hurdles for how effective the rotation can be. Whether its utilizing an opener or implementing a four-man rotation, the Rangers coaching staff will have to be creative to maximum its effectiveness.

"I want us to be able to understand all our options quickly, but not necessarily lock in on one because of the unknown," Daniels said. "I don’t want to go down a path where an injury or the virus puts at us a disadvantage because we don’t have flexibility. We will have almost a day off every week. Early on, with the expanded roster, we have the ability to manage it more."

Of course, the largest threat to the Rangers—and baseball as a whole—is COVID-19. With a season now in place, excitement is growing around the baseball world. However, cases of COVID-19 continue to spike in our own backyard. If the baseball season is going to survive, containment is going to be paramount.

“We have dual goals here: To avoid hospitalizations and to put ourselves in position to win the World Series. I think they go hand-in-hand," Daniels said. "We will have a code of conduct we will agree on. If somebody puts himself at risk, he is potentially putting everybody at risk.

“The guidelines and protocols are about minimizing risk and managing the virus. I think we all know we aren’t going to be able to eliminate it. Everybody understands there will be some risk involved.”

Players will report by July 1 and begin preparation for what it likely to be a very unique season. The 60-game season changes the whole complexion of a normal baseball season. It will also challenge the Rangers' depth, making every roster decision all the more important.

"I think it's going to be fun," Daniels said. "I think it opens the door for some guys that have some talent and put themselves in a good spot."

Injury Update

LHP Joely Rodriguez strained a lat muscle over the shutdown. While he is not expected to miss a large amount of time, he will not be ready for the July 24 opener.

