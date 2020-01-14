North Texas Nine Podcast: Rangers Sign Chirinos & Frazier, Astros' Punishment, Twitter Q&A

After a holiday hiatus, the North Texas Nine Podcast returns with our Rangers' insider Chris Halicke flying solo as the host of the show. Chris covers the Rangers' recent acquisitions of Robinson Chirinos and Todd Frazier and how it could affect how the Rangers make their next move.

With Major League Baseball issuing their punishment to the Astros for their cheating scandal, Chris shares his thoughts on why the punishment was harsh enough and possibly why it wasn't any worse.

Rangers' fans submitted their questions on Twitter and Chris answered several of them, ranging from questions on Nolan Arenado to attendance expectations for 2020 to even the next show to binge watch.

Listen here to the third episode of the North Texas Nine Podcast.

