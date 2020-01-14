Rangers Maven
North Texas Nine Podcast: Rangers Sign Chirinos & Frazier, Astros' Punishment, Twitter Q&A

Chris Halicke

After a holiday hiatus, the North Texas Nine Podcast returns with our Rangers' insider Chris Halicke flying solo as the host of the show. Chris covers the Rangers' recent acquisitions of Robinson Chirinos and Todd Frazier and how it could affect how the Rangers make their next move. 

With Major League Baseball issuing their punishment to the Astros for their cheating scandal, Chris shares his thoughts on why the punishment was harsh enough and possibly why it wasn't any worse.

Rangers' fans submitted their questions on Twitter and Chris answered several of them, ranging from questions on Nolan Arenado to attendance expectations for 2020 to even the next show to binge watch.

Listen here to the third episode of the North Texas Nine Podcast.

The North Texas Nine Podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Spotify, and Spreaker. Subscribe on any platform for access to all our episodes talking all things Rangers baseball.

Even After Frazier Signing, the Rangers Aren't Done Making Moves

The Rangers have a solution to third base finally, but that doesn't mean they're done making moves.

Chris Halicke

Rangers Can Only Benefit From Astros Harsh Penalty For Cheating Scandal

The Astros' penalty for using technology to steal signs has finally been revealed. With the Astros reeling, the Rangers may be able to get back into A.L. West contention in 2020.

Chris Halicke

Report: Rangers Agree to Terms With Todd Frazier

Per multiple reports, the Texas Rangers and Todd Frazier have agreed to terms on a one-year contract, with a club option for 2021.

Chris Halicke

A Way Too Early Rangers Projection for 2020

The Rangers still have moves to make, but after a flurry of moves, we can look and see how the Rangers stack up in competing for a playoff spot.

Chris Halicke

Rangers Avoid Arbitration With Gallo, Santana, Montero

The Texas Rangers were able to come to terms with their three arbitration-eligible players before Friday's 12:00 P.M. CT deadline.

Chris Halicke

A Tribute to Globe Life Park

The calendar has turned over to the new decade, but before pitchers and catchers report in 32 days, I wanted to pay tribute to the ballpark where I started watching the Rangers.

Chris Halicke

Texas Rangers Sign RHP Luis Garcia and LHP James Jones to Minor League Contracts

The Rangers have added a pair of arms to the bullpen mix by signing RHP Luis Garcia and LHP James Jones to Minor League contracts.

Chris Halicke

Texas Rangers Payroll Update After Chirinos Signing

The Rangers' signing of Robinson Chirinos has yet to be announced by the club, but it's not too early to look at where the Rangers' payroll stands

Chris Halicke

SI Maven Mock Trade: Rangers and Pirates Agree to Trade for Starling Marte

As we wait for the trade market to play out, SI's Rangers and Pirates writers decided to play GM and negotiate a mock draft for Starling Marte.

Chris Halicke

by

Chris Halicke

Rangers Agree to One-Year Contract With Robinson Chirinos

The Texas Rangers and Robinson Chirinos have agreed to a deal to bring the catcher back to Arlington.

Chris Halicke