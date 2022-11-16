Mariners' Major Trade News Will Have Positive Impact On Red Sox Moving Forward

The Seattle Mariners made a major move Wednesday afternoon.

The upstart Mariners riding the momentum of earning their first playoff berth in over 20 years in 2022 added some more firepower to their lineup Wednesday as they reportedly acquired Teoscar Hernández from the Toronto Blue Jays for a pair of pitchers.

Hernández began his career with the Houston Astros but spent the last six seasons roaming the outfield for the Blue Jays and earned his lone All-Star appearance in 2021.

While on paper this move may not sound like it impacts the Red Sox too much, but Hernández's move to Seattle certainly will be a welcomed sight for Boston.

The 30-year-old has been an absolute thorn in the Red Sox's side throughout his career with the Blue Jays. In 71 games against Boston, Hernández has put up eye-popping slash line of .312/.367/.632 while also mashing 22 home runs. To make matters even worst for Boston, 14 of Hernández's home runs have come at Fenway Park in just 42 games, according to the Boston Globe's Alex Speier.

With Hernández moving on to the Mariners, the Red Sox only will have to worry about him six or seven times per year, rather than the 19 times they would if he continued to play for the Blue Jays.

All-in-all it was a pretty solid afternoon for the Red Sox even without making a move of their own, although there likely will be plenty made by them on the horizon as they attempt to put together a more competitive team heading into the 2023 campaign.

More MLB: If This Report Is Accurate It Would Be Worst Case Scenario For Red Sox