Red Sox Reportedly Interested In Japanese Star To Bolster Lackluster Outfield

The Boston Red Sox may have to expand their search for outfield help internationally as the current free-agent pool is underwhelming.

Outside of former New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge, the current market for outfielders is a light one. Fortunately, there could be a prominent Japanese star entering the mix for all Major League Baseball teams to pursue.

"Masataka Yoshida, two-time batting champ in NPB, likely to be posted by Orix Buffaloes in the next two weeks," MLB.com's Jon Morosi tweeted Tuesday. "Details are still being discussed, but it’s becoming increasingly likely that Yoshida, a left fielder, will play next season in MLB."

Furthermore, Daily Sports Japan has linked the 29-year-old slugger to Boston according to Red Sox Stats.

Yoshida hit .335 with 28 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs, 88 RBIs and a 1.008 OPS in 119 games this season. Among the most enticing aspects of his game is his career .327 average across seven seasons in the NPB.

Something Boston could truly benefit from is Yoshida's eye. The left-handed hitter had a 41-to-80 strikeout-to-walk ratio last season, which is nearly unheard of in today's game.

The Red Sox have an outfield group that features Alex Verdugo, Kiké Hernandez (on a one-year deal), Rob Refsnyder and Jarren Duran on their current 40-man roster. While the first two are solid everyday players, it's not exactly a group that strikes fear in opposing pitchers.

That foursome combined for just 26 home runs a year ago.

While the outfield is not as concerning as the current hole at shortstop and the desperate need for improved pitching, the team could really benefit from an improvement, with an emphasis on power. Yoshida would be a strong fit given his 21 home runs in each of the last two seasons.

It's not uncommon for Japanese sluggers like Yoshida to struggle in their transition overseas, but the current outfield group on the roster combined with the uninspiring MLB free-agent options could force Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and company to get a little creative.

More MLB: Red Sox Already Preparing For Xander Bogaerts' Departure With Backup Plan