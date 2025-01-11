Detroit Tigers Should Pursue All-Star Free Agent Slugger in Offseason
The Detroit Tigers entered the offseason as a team that had the potential to make a splash and prove to be a true contender in the American League. However, things have been somewhat quiet so far.
It was an amazing run for the Tigers in the second half of the season. Throughout a couple of months, the franchise now has a much different outlook on what the expectations are for years to come.
In 2024, they were able to snap a lengthy playoff drought and were just one game away from reaching the American League Championship Series. Now, as the team heads into 2025, expectations are higher than they have been in a long time for the organization.
Even though they made a lot of progress last campaign, this was far from a perfect team in 2024.
So far this offseason, Detroit has made a couple of moves by signing pitcher Alex Cobb and infielder Gleyber Torres. Furthermore, while both are fine players, they likely don’t move the needle for them in the American League.
There has been a lot of speculation about the Tigers potentially being a fit for third baseman Alex Bregman, but the two sides have yet to get anything done.
Since Detroit still hasn’t added the middle-of-the-order hitter that they need this offseason, one of the best options left that makes sense for them is Anthony Santander of the Baltimore Orioles.
The switch-hitter is coming off a 44-home run season, but his market has been somewhat quiet. It’s just a matter of time before one of the best power hitters in free agency is signed, as some team will realize the impact he can have in the middle of their lineup.
For the Tigers, going after Santander makes a lot of sense. This is a lineup that needs a run producer in the middle of the order who can hit for power and bat near budding star Riley Greene.
In the last three seasons, Santander hasn’t had a season below 25 home runs and 85 RBIs. That is some strong consistency, and while the 44-home run season might be a bit of an outlier, he has excellent power from both sides of the plate.
Santander can play both corner outfield spots but isn’t known for his defensive skills. Ideally, getting him at-bats as a designated hitter, especially later in what would be a multi-year contract would be important.
Overall, why he isn’t a perfect player, he does make a lot of sense as a strong power hitter for a team that is in need of help in that area.