Recently Traded Detroit Tigers Pitcher Predicted to Land Massive Deal
The Detroit Tigers decided to send Jack Flaherty to the Los Angeles Dodgers minutes before the deadline. The move didn't come as a surprise, as he was one of the most sought-after trade candidates on the market and should be a great addition to a contending team.
He somewhat revived his career with the Tigers throughout the first few months of the season, as he had struggled in previous years. Once considered one of the bright young pitchers in Major League Baseball, Flaherty struggled during his past two campaigns.
But in Detroit, on a one-year deal, he posted a 2.95 ERA and a 0.96 WHIP. More impressive than those stats, he struck out 133 hitters in 106.2 innings pitched.
If he can continue to throw the baseball the way that he did for the Tigers with the Dodgers, he should find himself in a great position to get paid handsomely in the next few months.
Hitting free agency at the end of the season, the right-hander will have an opportunity to find a new home, one where he can be paid and play for a contending team.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report predicted his future contract, forecasting he'll sign a four-year, $68 million deal with the New York Mets.
"Jack Flaherty is on a one-year, $14 million deal, and the season he's had points to a bigger payday on the open market. Something in the Jameson Taillon, Taijuan Walker and Eduardo Rodriguez range felt right in June, though nine figures may be doable as well."
It's expected that the Mets are going to spend in the offseason, as owner Steve Cohen has made it known throughout the past 12 months that he plans to put out a competitive team with a chance to win the World Series.
Cohen, the owner who can spend more than anybody in baseball, should have a good chance of landing Flaherty if he wants.
Four years for $68 million does seem a bit low, but if he has the back issues that the New York Yankees were previously concerned about, reportedly part of the reason why they didn't trade for him just a few days ago, then he might have a tough time finding more money on the open market.
It will likely come down to what he does throughout the next few months.
If he can prove in Los Angeles that he's a pitcher who can go deep into the postseason and succeed at that type of level, he should be getting paid a bit more than what Rymer predicted.