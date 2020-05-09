South Side Hit Pen
2020 OOTP sim: López stifles Giants, 6-0

Brett Ballantini

SAN FRANCISCO — It was one of those Reynaldo López games.

Before you scream and barrel-roll under your couch, recoiling in horror, no no, it wasn't one of those Reynaldo López games. It was an unmitigated gem, a 6-0 shutout of the Giants.

López, forced to enter on the fly after Lucas Giolito was removed from the game with a back injury one hitter into the fourth inning, was masterful in every aspect of the game. While not boasting his power fastball (just three Ks), the youngster was uncommonly efficient, needing just 53 pitches to melt through six innings, earning the win to improve to 4-0 on the season.

López, in fact, was efficient from his first pitches, needing just three to coax a 4-6-3 double play from the bat of Brandon Belt. 

All told, López allowed just two hits and no walks in picking up the win. Giolito, who is day-to-day with back spasms and should not miss his next start, threw three innings of two-hit, five-K ball. It was the first combined shutout and second overall of the season for the White Sox, and the first with no walks in the game.

López even was perfect at the plate, executing a perfect sacrifice bunt in the sixth inning to move Nick Madrigal to second base, then leading off the eighth inning with a double down the left-field line and coming around to score Chicago's final run of the night. 

But López wasn't the only offensive star. Edwin Encarnción was 3-for-5 with a two-run blast putting the White Sox up, 4-0, in the third. Leury García had two more hits (2-for-5), pushing his average up to .311. Nomar Mazara continues to respond to the White Sox importing new platoon partner Yasiel Puig, smacking two doubles in five at-bats and raising his average to .253. And even Yasmani Grandal thawed the ice-cold start of his White Sox career with a 2-for-4 night with a double, upping his average to .136.

The White Sox, back to .500 at 19-19, send out Gio González on Saturday to attempt to secure the series. He'll face Giants righthander Andrew Triggs (2-3, 4.93 ERA).





