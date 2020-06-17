2020 OOTP sim: Off-day trade

Before flying to Detroit to begin a three-game set, the White Sox announced a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday.

Chicago acquired right fielder Gregory Polanco, right-handed reliever Keone Kela and right-handed Triple-A starter Cody Ponce in exchange for reliever Steve Cishek and right fielder Nomar Mazara.

Polanco, 28, is slashing .245/.332/.420 with 10 homers and three steals in 66 games this season. His 0.8 WAR projects to a starter-level 1.9 for the season, meanwhile bringing plus speed, defense and arm to right field. Though three years older than Mazara, Polanco is graded out by scouting director Mike Shirley as a far superior option in right field. Mazara, 25, .229/.291/.395 with four homers in 49 games in his first season with the White Sox.

Polanco is making $8 million, roughly $2.5 million more than Mazara, and is owed $23.5 million through 2022, with a team option (no buyout) for $13.5 million in 2023.

"We want to give our young outfielders time to develop," Rick Hahn tells the Chicago Gazette of the Polanco strategy. Unsaid is that not a single blue-chip hitter in the system, save for Andrew Vaughn, has had a strong first half in the minors this season, and it could well turn out that none of Micker Adolfo, Luis González, Blake Rutherford or Luis Basabe pan out as future starters.

Kela, 27, has designs on closing games. But his 2020 has so far been disappointing: three saves, 5.43 ERA, -0.8 WAR. However, the big righthander has outstanding stuff (his overall repertoire and curveball rate 75 on the scouting scale) and is just a year removed from a 2.12 ERA, 1.10 WHIP out of the pen. Kela is paid $3.725 million this season and is a free agent after the season.

Cishek like Mazara was brought in during the offseason, but never found his stride in the White Sox pen (1-2, one save, 5.01 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 0.1 WAR). With the club having bolstered its Triple-A arms (among many, Blake Taylor, acquired from the Astros in the James McCann trade), the need for the 34-year-old Cishek was lessened.

Finally, an X-factor in the trade is 26-year-old Triple-A starter Ponce, who has gone 2-2 with a 2.02 ERA and an amazing 50 strikeouts against five walks in 49 innings this season. He fits the profile of an organizational arm, but is on pace for a 3.5 WAR season at Triple-A and could fill in with the big club as needed.

The sum budget hit for Chicago with the deal is minimal, taking on about a million in extra salary for 2020.

Other news from around OOTP baseball: