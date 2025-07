Equipo Cofidis recuperará todas sus bicicletas robadas en la Tour de Francia

Action! Réaction! 🇫🇷



11 of @TeamCOFIDIS’ 795 Blade RS bikes were stolen this weekend during the #TDF2025 — a tough blow.



But we reacted fast 💪



Fresh bikes left our Nevers workshop today, ready to rejoin the race. 🙌#lookcycle #teamcofidis #tourdefrance pic.twitter.com/tMAE4zjIa8