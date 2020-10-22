10 Teams Interested in Jrue Holiday, Could Sixers be Involved?

Former Philadelphia 76ers guard Jrue Holiday has played some stellar basketball in the City of Brotherly love throughout his first few years in the league. Unfortunately, the Sixers let go of him before he truly flourished into his best self on the floor.

After a four-year stint, which began in 2009, the Sixers traded Holiday to the New Orleans Pelicans in order to receive center Nerlens Noel and a first-round pick. Holiday might've avoided the beginning of the Sixers' process -- but could he be back as the 76ers are searching for winning results nowadays?

It's possible, but the competition is stiff. For the last couple of seasons, Holiday has been reportedly on the Pelicans' trade block, but the organization never actually let go. However, that can change as Holiday heads into his 12th NBA season.

According to Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports, several teams are inquiring about Holiday as the 2020 offseason is here. While it's now public the Denver Nuggets are one of the teams interested in Holiday; Goodwill reports that as many as ten organizations are expected to phone the Pelicans front office this offseason.

While the Sixers have had reported interest in potentially acquiring Holiday over the last two seasons, it seems talks didn't go very far. Perhaps that changes in 2020. As Elton Brand and the Sixers' front office need to right their wrongs from last season, the team will need to find guards who can score and help with spacing in 2020-2021.

Not only would Holiday's average of 19 points-per-game over the last three seasons help the 76ers on the offensive side of the ball, but his stellar defensive value is ideal for a team like Philly. As mentioned before, though, Holiday won't come cheap.

Not only is New Orleans going to want a solid return -- but the amount of inquiring teams involved could really drive the price up. It will be up to Brand and the Sixers to decide if the 30-year-old guard is worth giving up a handful of future assets -- but at the very least, the Sixers should be on the phone talking shop with the Pelicans.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_