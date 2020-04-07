Nothing truly is the same this year for sports across America. After the NBA became the first league to shut down last month, every other league followed up by doing the same. As the COVID-19 pandemic still spreads, there's no sign of sports getting back to normal anytime soon.

Therefore, some significant changes need to be made for the NBA at this point. Typically around this time, the Sixers would be gearing up for a playoff run. This year, though, that playoff run may not happen until midway through the summer.

But the 2020 NBA Playoffs isn't the only thing that could be affected this summer. The 2020 NBA Draft is also in danger of getting pushed back or changed as well. While the date for this year's draft falls on June 25th, there's still no guarantee at this point if it will be able to go down as normal just yet.

One thing we know for sure, though, is that the pre-draft process will be altered this season. On Monday, all NBA teams received new guidelines for the pre-draft process. Since there are strict rules for the league currently set in place in terms of not allowing teams to practice together and whatnot, it shouldn't come as a surprise that the pre-draft rules are quite different too.

NBA teams will have the opportunity to conduct virtual meetings with prospects, but in-person workouts and requesting/watching live video of workouts are both prohibited, according to NBA insider, Shams Charania.

Also, there's a limit on how often teams can meet with an individual prospect. Per Charania, NBA teams will have only four hours available to meet per prospect virtually. And teams aren't allowed to conduct more than two hours of virtual meetings with a player in a week. The situation is highly unfortunate for NBA franchises and their prospects, but at this point, there's only so much that can get done with the pandemic being here for a while.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_