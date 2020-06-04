All76ers
2020 NBA Draft: When Will Philadelphia 76ers Select New Rookies?

Justin Grasso

With the NBA on suspension, the league had no choice but to postpone the 2020 NBA Draft. Initially, the Philadelphia 76ers were supposed to select their new handful of rookies at the end of June -- but now the NBA has a new plan in place.

During Thursday's Board of Governors meeting, all 30 teams casted a vote for the NBA's new proposal to return to play this summer. After 29 teams voted 'yes,' it became official -- the NBA will return to play at the end of July.

Since the league hasn't concluded just yet, the NBA Draft and Lottery must be postponed to a later date. The lottery, which was initially scheduled to occur back in May, is re-scheduled for August 25th. And the actual NBA Draft will take place on October 15th, just days after the NBA assumes to have the Finals wrapped up.

At the moment, the Philadelphia 76ers currently possess five draft picks this year. As everything stands, their lone first-round pick would come from the Oklahoma City Thunder at No. 22. The other four picks would come later on in the second round at No. 34 (via Hawks), No. 36 (via Knicks), No. 49 (own pick), and No. 59 (via Lakers).

Before, there were discussions about potentially scheduling the start of NBA free agency before the draft as well. But after Thursday's Board of Governors meeting, the NBA chose to keep the signing period after the draft and is now scheduled to begin on October 18th.

Justin Grasso

