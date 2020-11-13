The 2020 NBA Draft is less than a week away. Soon, the Sixers will begin working on their roster by bringing in members of the 2020 NBA Draft class. This year, Philly has its hands on five picks. One being the 21st overall pick in round one, with the other four range from picks 34 to 58.

Lately, we've heard a lot about the Sixers' options at pick No. 21, but what about the late-round prospects? Recently, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reported the Sixers are quite high on Arkansas prospect Isaiah Joe.

"According to sources, he was high on the Sixers’ radar before Daryl Morey was hired as the president of basketball operations two weeks ago," Pompey wrote recently. "One source said the expectation was that the Sixers intended to select the sharpshooter in the draft. While picking him at 21 might be considered a reach, the belief is it would happen early in the second round."

Early in the second round for the Sixers could be either picks 34 or 36. In previous years, it wouldn't be shocking to see the Sixers slightly reach on a prospect they love. Just last season, the team prioritized grabbing Washington guard Matisse Thybulle no matter what, as the team promised him they'd draft him.

With Daryl Morey running the show, the 76ers' draft process could be a lot different. Don't expect to see the Sixers reach for Joe in the first round -- but expect them to keep a close eye on the six-foot-five guard from Arkansas shortly after.

By now, it's no secret the Sixers are going to target shooters this offseason. The good news is Joe is known to take most of his shots from beyond-the-arc. Last season, the Arkansas guard attempted 10.6 three-pointers in 26 games. Unfortunately, he drained just 34-percent of those shots.

Joe's production from deep was much better two years ago during his freshman season. As he averaged eight three-pointers per-game, Joe managed to knock down 41-percent of his shots from beyond the arc.

At the NBA level, he likely won't have as many three-point shooting opportunities -- but if he's more consistent while taking fewer attempts, the Arkansas prospect could really help out the Sixers in the deep shooting department.

