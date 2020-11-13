SI.com
All76ers
HomeNews
Search

2020 NBA Draft: Sixers Reportedly High on Arkansas' Isaiah Joe

Justin Grasso

The 2020 NBA Draft is less than a week away. Soon, the Sixers will begin working on their roster by bringing in members of the 2020 NBA Draft class. This year, Philly has its hands on five picks. One being the 21st overall pick in round one, with the other four range from picks 34 to 58.

Lately, we've heard a lot about the Sixers' options at pick No. 21, but what about the late-round prospects? Recently, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reported the Sixers are quite high on Arkansas prospect Isaiah Joe.

"According to sources, he was high on the Sixers’ radar before Daryl Morey was hired as the president of basketball operations two weeks ago," Pompey wrote recently. "One source said the expectation was that the Sixers intended to select the sharpshooter in the draft. While picking him at 21 might be considered a reach, the belief is it would happen early in the second round."

Early in the second round for the Sixers could be either picks 34 or 36. In previous years, it wouldn't be shocking to see the Sixers slightly reach on a prospect they love. Just last season, the team prioritized grabbing Washington guard Matisse Thybulle no matter what, as the team promised him they'd draft him.

With Daryl Morey running the show, the 76ers' draft process could be a lot different. Don't expect to see the Sixers reach for Joe in the first round -- but expect them to keep a close eye on the six-foot-five guard from Arkansas shortly after. 

By now, it's no secret the Sixers are going to target shooters this offseason. The good news is Joe is known to take most of his shots from beyond-the-arc. Last season, the Arkansas guard attempted 10.6 three-pointers in 26 games. Unfortunately, he drained just 34-percent of those shots.

Joe's production from deep was much better two years ago during his freshman season. As he averaged eight three-pointers per-game, Joe managed to knock down 41-percent of his shots from beyond the arc. 

At the NBA level, he likely won't have as many three-point shooting opportunities -- but if he's more consistent while taking fewer attempts, the Arkansas prospect could really help out the Sixers in the deep shooting department.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

76ers President Apologizes After Controversial Interview

Philadelphia 76ers President Chris Heck left Sixers fans angry after a recent interview, which led him to apologize on Twitter.

Justin Grasso

Sixers Interested in Chris Paul, but Trade Isn't Close

The Sixers are reportedly interested in Thunder point guard, Chris Paul. It doesn't sound like any deal involving the veteran guard is close to coming to life, though.

Justin Grasso

NBA Rumors: Sixers Interested in Spurs Guard Patty Mills

In a recent mock draft, The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor reports the Sixers have interest in San Antonio Spurs veteran guard, Patty Mills.

Justin Grasso

ESPN Mocks Rare Prospect to Philadelphia 76ers

In ESPN's latest 2020 NBA Draft mock, the Philadelphia 76ers grab a rare prospect that hasn't been mentioned anywhere before.

Justin Grasso

NBA Rumors: James Harden 'Locked In' With Rockets

Houston Rockets guard James Harden might be concerned about the direction of his team, but the superstar isn't looking for a way out right now, which is unfortunate for the Sixers.

Justin Grasso

Report: 76ers Don't Anticipate Having Fans Next Month

With the start of the 2020-2021 NBA season coming next month, the Philadelphia 76ers reportedly expect to have an empty arena.

Justin Grasso

Simmons 'Grateful' Sixers Allowed Him to Design City Edition Uniforms

After helping with the design of the 2020-2021 City Edition uniforms, Ben Simmons talked about how grateful he was for the team allowing him to get it done.

Justin Grasso

Sixers' G League Affiliate Announces Jameer Nelson Hire

The Sixers' G League affiliates the Delaware Blue Coats have announced the hiring of Jameer Nelson on Wednesday morning.

Justin Grasso

76ers: James Harden Concerned With Rockets' Direction

The Sixers reportedly have James Harden on a list of possible trade targets. Recently, it's been reported the Houston Rockets star is concerned about the team's direction.

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Competition for a Chris Paul Trade Heating Up

The Sixers could have interest in Oklahoma City veteran Chris Paul. The competition for his services is beginning to heat up, however.

Justin Grasso