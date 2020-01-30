On Friday, the rosters for the 2020 NBA Rising Stars game will be announced. Last season, the Philadelphia 76ers were represented well by their All-Star caliber point guard, Ben Simmons. Although Simmons wasn't the game's most valuable player as his squad was defeated, he led the way for Team World with 28 points.

This season, the Sixers are hoping to have another representative in the showcase. During the 2019 NBA Draft, the Sixers saw something in Washington Huskies product, Matisse Thybulle, that many spectators did not

A lot of people were under the assumption that the Sixers were going to look for a shooter/scorer. Instead, their General Manager Elton Brand favored the defensive side of the ball. Thybulle was a menace on defense while playing at Washington, and the story has been no different at the NBA level either.

In the eyes of Thybulle's Head Coach Brett Brown, it could be tough for the rookie to get the nod to join the big game for the young players. Clearly, not because of a lack of talent, but perhaps due to the idea that Thybulle doesn't produce enough on the stat sheet offensively. However, Brown believes that specific idea should be overlooked.

"How can he not [make it]?" Brown questioned as he was asked if he believes Thybulle deserves to join what is pretty much the All-Star game for up and comers. "I mean, really, how can he not? He's played incredible basketball. He has started a handful of games. Just connect the dots to when he plays x-amount of minutes to what our record is -- and we're a pretty good team!"

In 40 games this season, Thybulle has averaged just under five points-per-game, shooting 36.9-percent from three. While his offensive numbers don't jump off the stat sheet, his defensive production falls in line with some of the top defenders in the league.

As we're one day away from the revealing of those who will appear the big game, Thybulle leads all NBA rookies in total steals. With 62 swipes on the year, the closest player to Thybulle in that category is Atlanta Hawks' Cam Reddish, who has 47 steals. And though he's not number one in the blocking category, Thybulle still ranks top five with 34 blocks on the year as a rookie.

"I think that people recognize something that's kind of elite," Coach Brown says in regards to Thybulle's defensive showing thus far. "Maybe it's not as obvious if you're not peppering the stat sheet with points, but when you see some of the things he has done defensively, it's eye-popping and quite noticeable. That's a hell of a player."

While Brown could come off a little biased towards his rookie, he hasn't stated anything that would be believed to be fabricated around the league. Thybulle has truly been disruptive and has made a case for being viewed as one of the better defensive guards in the NBA. He's not a lock to make a Rising Stars roster, but he has stated a strong case. Now, we'll see if he gets the nod when the participants are announced Friday.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated, you can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_