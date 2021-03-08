2021 NBA All-Star Game: How to Watch, Live Stream, & Odds

The 2021 NBA All-Star game was supposed to be played in Indiana this season. When the league was putting together this year's schedule, though, they decided that playing a meaningless game during a pandemic probably isn't a good idea.

As time went on, however, the league figured out a way to plan a "mini-bubble" so the show can go on. Now, the game is set to happen on Sunday night in Atlanta. Representing the Eastern Conference as a captain is Brooklyn Nets forward, Kevin Durant. His team will be coached by Sixers head coach Doc Rivers

Representing the Western Conference is Los Angeles Lakers star, LeBron James. His team will be coached by Utah Jazz head coach, Quin Snyder. This past Thursday, James and Durant selected their teams. Sixers star Joel Embiid ended up on Team Durant while Ben Simmons was selected by LeBron James.

Unfortunately, it's been confirmed that Embiid and Simmons will both miss the All-Star game on Sunday. After coming in contact with an individual who tested positive for COVID-19, the NBA had no choice but to enter Simmons and Embiid into the COVID-19 health and safety protocol. Without Simmons and Embiid, the show will go on.

Plan on tuning into Sunday night's event? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Information

Team Durant vs. Team LeBron

Date: Sunday, March 7, 2021

Time: 8:00 PM EST.

Location: State Farm Arena

How to Watch

TV Broadcast: TNT

Listen: ESPN Radio

Live Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spread: Team LeBron -4.5

Moneyline: Team LeBron -175, Team Durant +150

O/U: 317.5

MVP Favorite: LeBron James +500

*All Odds are Provided by BetMGM