2021 NBA Draft: Josh Primo Becomes Frequent Mock Selection for Sixers

Over the last few weeks, NBA teams have been buckling down and figuring out which prospects could realistically be available for them when their first-round selection roll around. For the Philadelphia 76ers, a lot can happen.

It's tough to predict what will happen 27 picks before their first selection. Guys who were supposed to get picked earlier could fall and become available at pick No. 28. Meanwhile, players they might've expected to be there could've gotten selected a lot earlier than anticipated.

Many prospects have been linked to the Sixers over the last couple of months, but Alabama guard Josh Primo has become a frequent prospect linked to the Sixers in some of the latest key mock drafts around the net.

Add ESPN's draft analyst Jonathan Givony as a member of the 'Primo to Philly' club, as he mocked the young Alabama guard to the Sixers with the 28th pick.

The Case for Primo

"The Sixers will be looking to surround their core with as much 3-point shooting as possible after a disappointing playoff exit. Primo, the youngest player in the draft, might need some time before becoming a consistent contributor, but he has helped himself with a strong pre-draft process and is a candidate to come off the board around this range or earlier to a team trading up to select him."

Josh Primo played just one season at Alabama. While his youth is certainly a pro for teams that want to add young talent, his inexperience at the college level could be a bit of a red flag for the Sixers, who view themselves as championship contenders.

Philly needs prospects that could help them win now. Therefore, the chances of them even holding onto the 28th pick are slim. But if they don't find a deal worth making, and they are on the clock with Primo still on the board, adding an 18-year-old 38-percent three-point shooter would be a solid victory on draft night.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.