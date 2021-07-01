Sixers Draft Profile: Florida Gators' Tre Mann

Tre Mann is a six-foot-five, 190-pound point guard coming out of the University of Florida. He is fresh off a sophomore season where he posted averages of 16.0 PPG, 5.6 RPG, and 3.5 APG.

Scoring point guards have emerged in recent years with the evolution of the position, and Mann is a product of that. He has playmaking potential, but is at his best when creating shots for himself.

Mann is a strong ballhandler who is capable of scoring on all three levels. He is also an efficient shooter. Last season at Florida, Mann shot 45.9% from the floor, 40.2% from three, and 83.1% from the line. Most importantly, Mann is comfortable when shooting off the dribble.

What he lacks in explosiveness, Mann makes up for in body control. His offensive attack draws minor similarities to Chris Paul. Mann can stop on a dime and rise up for a shot from almost anywhere. He is also very sound when it comes to grifting. This shiftiness allows him to keep defenders off balance and put his entire offensive arsenal on display.

The majority of Mann's time in college was on the ball, but he has shown capabilities of playing off the ball. He is more than capable of being a spot-up shooter when sharing the backcourt with another ball-dominant guard.

Size is one weak area that stands out. At six-foot-five with a six-foot-five wingspan, Mann is limited to what he can do defensively. Once in the NBA, he will also benefit from adding weight to his frame.

This postseason showed that the Sixers are in dire need of players who can put the ball on the floor and create. It might not be to the level of a Tyrese Maxey, but Mann will be able to step on the court on day one and create for himself.

Mann has the potential to be a solid scoring guard in this league. At just 20-years-old, there is a lot to like about what he brings to the floor offensively. If drafted, Mann would likely find himself in a similar situation to Paul Reed and Isaiah Joe last season.

Spending some time in the G-League could be extremely beneficial for a guy like Mann. It will give him more time on the ball to grow as a playmaker and polish his offensive game.

In today's game, you can never have enough players that can put the ball on the floor and get themselves a bucket. The Sixers drafting Mann would give them a pair of guards under 21 who have good potential as shot creators.

Mann fits the exact type of player the Sixers should be eyeing in the draft. If he is still available at pick 28, taking him is almost a no-brainer.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.