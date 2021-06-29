Sixers Draft Profile: Arizona State's Josh Christopher

The Sixers currently hold the 28th pick in the 2021 NBA draft. After hitting a home run on draft night last year, Daryl Morey will be looking for another diamond in the rough to add to the Sixers' pipeline of youth.

With multiple directions to go with their first-round pick, here is one prospect they should keep an eye on.

Josh Christopher is a six-foot-five guard coming out of Arizona State. In his sole college season he posted averages of 14.3 PPG, 4.7 RPG, and 1.4 APG. Christopher also had shooting splits of .432/.305/.800.

While Christopher is more of an off-ball guard than a point guard, he fits the type of mold they should be looking for. He is able to create his own offense and can score in bunches.

The open floor is where Christopher is at his best. He thrives when he can get downhill and show off his explosive athletic nature. At 215 pounds already, he has an NBA-ready frame to attack bigger players at the rim.

Similar to Tyrese Maxey last year, Christopher might be a better three-point shooter than his numbers let on. He has smooth shooting mechanics and is much more effective as a spot-up shooter.

Christopher has potential on the other side of the floor as well. With a six-foot-eight wingspan, he could be able to defend multiple positions. He finished with 1.5 steals per game in his one season at Arizona State.

The Sixers need players who can put the ball on the floor and create, and Christopher can do that. With what he showed in his lone college season, there is potential that he could become a solid three-level scorer. His game primarily revolves around and above the rim, but he has shown flashes of being a shot-maker on the perimeter.

If drafted, Christopher will be an investment. While he could provide a lift at times, he is not ready to be an everyday player on day one like Maxey was last year.

Christopher does not turn 20 until after the season starts. Taking him with the 28th pick is to add to the youth, not find a rotation piece. His first season likely will be spent in the G-League, where he could play regularly and fine-tune his game for the future.

There is a lot to like about Christopher's game. His ability to get out and score in transition is an ideal fit for the Sixers, who look to play with pace.

If drafted, Christopher would make a fine addition to the pool of young talent the Sixers have managed to put together.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.