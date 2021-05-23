Sixers Fans' Energy vs. Wizards Stunned Doc Rivers

When the 2020-2021 NBA season started back in December, the Philadelphia 76ers didn't have permission to host any fans. As COVID-19 cases prevented the Sixers from opening the arena up to the public, the Sixers played in front of media and staffers for the first couple of months of the season.

As time went on, the restrictions loosened. First, the Sixers were granted permission to host a few thousand fans. Over time, those numbers slowly increased. Just as the playoffs started on Sunday, the Sixers were allowed to fill 50-percent of the seats at the Wells Fargo Center for the first time this season.

Just as expected, the Wells Fargo Center was electric on Sunday afternoon. As the Sixers were set to host the Wizards for Game 1 of the playoffs, 76ers fans played their part in helping their team hold its reputation of being nearly unstoppable at home. Doc Rivers, who has never coached a Sixers team in front of a full Wells Fargo Center crowd yet, was in disbelief there was a limited capacity.

"I can't believe that was 10,000-11,000 -- there is no way," Rivers said after the game. "I think we're counting like the Republicans, you know? Because it felt like 30,000 people in the stands. They were amazing. Let's keep it going. It's so nice to have that at home. We got down early in the second quarter and the beginning of the third, and they never wavered. That gives the team energy. I don't think people understand how important that is."

It's unclear how much the crowd helped contribute to the Sixers' energy and their ability to snag a win, but the home-court advantage factor certainly helped them pull off a difficult 125-118 victory over the Wizards.

With that win, the Sixers now advance to 1-0 in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. They will host the Wizards once again on Wednesday night before they hit the road for a two-game stint in Washington D.C. next weekend.

