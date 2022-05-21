Skip to main content
2022 NBA Draft: Sixers Met With Nebraska Standout

With the 2022 NBA Draft Combine underway, the Philadelphia 76ers are looking at players they could potentially bring in via the NBA Draft.

At the moment, the Sixers don't possess a draft pick for next month's event. While they could get the 23rd overall pick if the Brooklyn Nets defer it, the Sixers are simply doing their due diligence in Chicago this week by watching and meeting with prospects.

Among the players the Sixers had meetings with is the Nebraska standout, Bryce McGowens. The 6'7" freshman out of South Carolina started in all 31 games he appeared in with the Cornhuskers this past season.

Averaging 33 minutes on the floor, McGowens put up 16 points per game and shot 40-percent from the field while coming down with five rebounds per game.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey, the Sixers were just one of 15 teams to meet with the young standout this week. 

Based on most projections, McGowens could go beyond the lottery and become a late first-round pick. In the event the Sixers do get to hold onto the 23rd overall pick, the Nebraska product could be on the board and up for grabs.

More Sixers News:

Lack of Mental Toughness: Philadelphia 76ers veterans Tobias Harris and Danny Green believed that Philadelphia’s playoff struggles in the second round could be attributed to a lack of mental toughness and maturity on the team. Following the Game 6 loss against the Miami Heat, the two veterans weighed in on the idea that the team wasn’t mentally ready to take the next step. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE 

Need an Enforcer: Philadelphia 76ers superstar center Joel Embiid believed that a lack of physicality hurt his team in the second-round playoff series against the Miami Heat. After seeing the impact that a player like P.J. Tucker had on the Heat, Embiid publicly encourages the Sixers’ front office to find an enforcer in the offseason. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

