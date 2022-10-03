3 Key Sixers to Watch in Preseason Battle vs. Brooklyn Nets

The Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up their week-long training camp session on Sunday afternoon. Now that the Sixers are finished with another phase of the offseason, the team is gearing up for their next step; the 2022 NBA Preseason.

After concluding their time in Charleston, South Carolina, on Sunday, the Sixers boarded a flight to New York. On Monday, they'll kick off their preseason with a matchup against their Atlantic Division rival, the Brooklyn Nets.

Although the Sixers are fortunate to be fully healthy following training camp, the team isn't expected to play its entire roster in Monday's game. According to 76ers head coach Doc Rivers, at least several starters will sit out of the matchup to rest for the night.

"Not many of them [will sit], but a couple may," said Rivers, according to Ky Carlin of the Sixers Wire. "It's still not really decided, honestly. At least three will sit."

Our best guess is that Joel Embiid and James Harden will be among the three that will miss Monday's game in Brooklyn. PJ Tucker or Tobias Harris could be the third. Regardless of whether we're correct, those key players won't need to prove much in Monday's game as they are locked into a key role for the 2022-2023 season.

As always, the preseason serves as an opportunity for rotation and roster bubble players to earn their spot. Therefore, three non-starter Sixers will be key to watch against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night.

Matisse Thybulle

Going into year four, Matisse Thybulle is already a proven player in the NBA on the defensive side of the ball. After he wrapped up year three, Thybulle earned All-Defensive Second Team honors for the second time.

Many consider Thybulle one of the league's top perimeter defenders and believe he could potentially become a Defensive Player of the Year candidate. For Thybulle to earn the consistent minutes he needs to get there, though, he'll have to improve his value on the offensive end.

Thybulle isn't oblivious to the fact he has to be better on offense. Throughout the 2022 offseason, the former first-round pick has worked on his three-point shot, finishing at the rim and his handles. He hasn't neglected those areas in past offseasons, but his work hasn't translated much on game nights.

Will this season be different? Talk around Sixers training camp hints that Thybulle looks much better on offense. So, Monday's game will give a glimpse into what the hype is about.

Isaiah Joe

Last offseason, Isaiah Joe participated in his first Summer League run ahead of his sophomore season. Joe had a lot of hype surrounding him going into the preseason, based on what he put on display out in Las Vegas.

During Philadelphia's four-game mini-schedule, Joe looked primed to earn himself a role in the rotation as his shot looked sharp, and his decision-making was improved. Not to mention, Joe improved on the defensive end as well, despite being smaller-sized.

Unfortunately, Joe's Summer League and preseason success didn't translate well in the regular season. As he struggled to earn minutes in practice, Joe's playing time was limited. Joe appeared on the floor in 55 games, averaging barely over ten minutes.

During that time, he put up three points per game and hit on 33 percent of his threes. Joe's season-high came in January when he earned 21 minutes on the court during Philly's 20-point win over the Houston Rockets. On the court, Joe hit on five of his eight threes and put up 18 points.

The potential is there for Joe, who has proven he can get hot from three, but he has to be consistent with every opportunity he earns in the preseason and practice.

Charles Bassey

After missing his first chance at a Summer League run last year due to contract concerns, Charles Bassey didn't make his professional debut until Philly's 2021 preseason run. In three games, Bassey averaged eight minutes on the court, putting up three points per game.

With a few promising showings in the 23 games he appeared in with the Sixers and an impressive run with the Delaware Blue Coats, many believed that Bassey should've been given a chance to earn a spot in the Sixers' rotation last year when the team struggled with DeAndre Jordan and Paul Millsap.

Bassey's inexperience kept him off the court. And the rise of Paul Reed left many wondering about Bassey's chances of earning an expanded role during his sophomore effort.

A few weeks back, it seemed Bassey was going to be in a position battle for the backup center position behind Joel Embiid. The Sixers' decision to bring in the veteran Montrezl Harrell made Bassey and Reed's chances of earning the role of Embiid's backup so much more difficult.

Reed could be a key reserve and earn minutes at the five or the four spot. On the other hand, Bassey is playing a crowded position considering Harrell, Reed, and even PJ Tucker are all in the picture behind Embiid.

Bassey's 2022 preseason is crucial for his future with the 76ers. While the organization remains hopeful that the former second-rounder pans out, he could be in a battle for a spot on the roster at this point in time.

