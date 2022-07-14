3 Sixers Who Have Excelled in NBA Summer League So Far

The Philadelphia 76ers 2022 NBA Summer League campaign is halfway done. Even though the team has dropped two of three games, they have given several of the organization's young players the vital minutes they need to develop their game.

Some of these players may need the minutes to prove themselves for a better standing on the main roster, while others may need it to justify having a contract with the organization to play with their G League affiliate.

Going off of the first half of the summer league, here are three Sixers who've really excelled so far:

Isaiah Joe

Isiah Joe has been the breakout star of the NBA Summer League for the Sixers, as he is averaging 13.5 points per game while shooting 52 percent throughout his two performances.

This is a slight step down from how Joe performed during the Salt Lake City Summer League, where he led the league with 19 points per game. It's these performances from Joe that have made fans want more of him during the regular season.

During the 2021-22 season, Joe made 55 appearances, where he averaged 3.6 points per game while shooting with 35 percent accuracy. If Joe continues to perform at the level he is currently, it's only a matter of time before his minutes with the main roster grow.

Cassius Winston

Recent pick-up by the Sixers, Cassius Winston, has been putting up solid numbers during his stint in the summer league. Through the first two games, Winston is averaging 12.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and seven assists per game. Winston's average of seven assists per game is tied with the Boston Celtic's JD Davison for the third-highest in the summer league

During the 2021-22 G League season, Winston played with the Capital City Go-Go, the G-League affiliate of the Washington Wizards. Winston put up 13.4 points, 5.1 assists, and 2.9 rebounds per game.

If Winston continues to perform well, he could become a deep rotation player on the main roster behind players like Tyrese Maxey and James Harden.

Charles Bassey

Charles Bassey has been putting up some solid numbers through the first two games of the summer league, as he is averaging 10 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. This is held constant with how Bassey performed throughout the two games in Salt Lake City, where he averaged 12 points and 7.5 rebounds.

Despite these stats being a downgrade from how Bassey was performing during his first season in the G League, when he averaged 18.9 points per game with 3.4 blocks and 10.2 rebounds. His consistency in averaging double-digit points and nearly double-digit rebounds shows that he is developing into a player who may be NBA-ready in the coming years.

Being NBA-ready is something that the Sixers may want from Bassey, as currently, the team sits without a center to replace Joel Embiid. Bassey has made 23 appearances with the Sixers, averaging 7.3 minutes, three points, and two rebounds per game.

These three players are among a plethora of others who are showing game by game that the future of the Sixers organization is a bright one with plenty of NBA-capable players.

